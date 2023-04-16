Germany has shut down its last three nuclear power plants – Last Hour

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BERLIN, APRIL 16 – Germany, as planned, has closed the last three nuclear power plants still in operation. The Isar 2 (south-east), Neckarwestheim (south-west) and Emsland (north-west) power plants were disconnected from the electricity grid before midnight, as planned, energy company Rwe said, speaking of “the end of a ‘era”.



The shutdown of the last reactors completes a process started after the Fukushima disaster in Japan, in 2011, which had convinced the then chancellor Angela Merkel to end the atom season. The definitive exit had been scheduled for the end of December 2022, but due to the energy crisis caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine, the government of Olaf Scholz had decided – after much internal controversy – to extend the production of the last plants still on for another four months. However, the debate has not yet ended. (HANDLE).

