The raid by the German police on a pharmacy in Karlsruhe, Germany, where one or two people were taken hostage in the evening, ended with the kidnapper’s arrest. The police themselves reported it on Twitter, adding that the building is currently being searched. According to preliminary information, there are no injuries.

According to local media, there were only two people who were inside the pharmacy when the seizure took place and who subsequently remained blocked. The kidnapper, who would not be known to the police, would have asked for a ransom of one million. The reports Stuttgarter Zeitung which adds that the man was armed.

The alarm went off at 4.30pm. Shortly thereafter, the police urged residents to stay in their homes and set up an emergency center in a school for those in the vicinity who could not quickly get to their homes.

Due to the ongoing kidnapping, the show of a well-known dog trainer, Martin Ruetter, and a concert scheduled in the Konzerthaus a few meters from the place where one or more people are being held by a man or a woman have been cancelled.