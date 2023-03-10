Home Health Germany, police blitz in Karlsruhe puts an end to the taking of hostages in the pharmacy
Health

Germany, police blitz in Karlsruhe puts an end to the taking of hostages in the pharmacy

by admin
Germany, police blitz in Karlsruhe puts an end to the taking of hostages in the pharmacy


The raid by the German police on a pharmacy in Karlsruhe, Germany, where one or two people were taken hostage in the evening, ended with the kidnapper’s arrest. The police themselves reported it on Twitter, adding that the building is currently being searched. According to preliminary information, there are no injuries.

According to local media, there were only two people who were inside the pharmacy when the seizure took place and who subsequently remained blocked. The kidnapper, who would not be known to the police, would have asked for a ransom of one million. The reports Stuttgarter Zeitung which adds that the man was armed.

The alarm went off at 4.30pm. Shortly thereafter, the police urged residents to stay in their homes and set up an emergency center in a school for those in the vicinity who could not quickly get to their homes.

Due to the ongoing kidnapping, the show of a well-known dog trainer, Martin Ruetter, and a concert scheduled in the Konzerthaus a few meters from the place where one or more people are being held by a man or a woman have been cancelled.


See also  Tumors, an extraordinary plan for the recovery of post-pandemic oncology

You may also like

Daniele Berna sick with ALS: “I’m putting up...

Fetus of an unborn twin removed from the...

Telethon, XXI convention on rare genetic disease research...

Covid. Aifa suspends the antiviral molnupiravir: “No safety...

Prostate cancer, the new way to choose treatments...

Live Spezia-Inter 1-0: LIVE Unblock Daniel Maldini!

In half of Italy, no medical certificate for...

“I put an end to this life not...

Loxosceles: The eight-legged creatures with the deadly bite

Stabilization process extraordinary tender of Technical Group of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy