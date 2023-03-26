Home Health Germany provides 3.5 million US dollars for the fight against Ebola
Health

Germany provides 3.5 million US dollars for the fight against Ebola

by admin

The Emergency Fund was established in response to the devastating Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014 and approved at the 2015 World Health Assembly. It is intended to enable the financing of the first rapid countermeasures to save lives on the ground. Germany had already supported the WHO in the spring with 5 million euros in fighting an Ebola outbreak in the west of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The east of the country is currently being affected by another outbreak. Fighting between the Congolese security forces and armed groups repeatedly takes place there. This makes outbreak control particularly complex. So far there have been 57 Ebola cases (30 confirmed and 27 suspected cases), 41 people have already died. The outbreak control plan now presented by the WHO has a total budget of USD 43.8 million. This finances, among other things, patient care and laboratory diagnostics, vaccinations, hygiene measures, psychosocial support and educational campaigns for the local population.

See also  Mobile World Congress 2022, a look to the past and a look to the future

You may also like

Paxlovid, study on interactions with drugs / What...

The natural and effective remedy to deflate the...

Drugs in the test: Magnesium and potassium supplements...

What are synthetic fuels, what is the difference...

«The changes in Forza Italia? I decide, and...

“A climate of war…”. The delirium of anarchists...

Is aerobic activity enough to lose weight? The...

Lose weight with Ozempic? – Here’s all about...

Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today, Sunday 26 March...

Summer time returns, a petition to make it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy