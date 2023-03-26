The Emergency Fund was established in response to the devastating Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014 and approved at the 2015 World Health Assembly. It is intended to enable the financing of the first rapid countermeasures to save lives on the ground. Germany had already supported the WHO in the spring with 5 million euros in fighting an Ebola outbreak in the west of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The east of the country is currently being affected by another outbreak. Fighting between the Congolese security forces and armed groups repeatedly takes place there. This makes outbreak control particularly complex. So far there have been 57 Ebola cases (30 confirmed and 27 suspected cases), 41 people have already died. The outbreak control plan now presented by the WHO has a total budget of USD 43.8 million. This finances, among other things, patient care and laboratory diagnostics, vaccinations, hygiene measures, psychosocial support and educational campaigns for the local population.