There are around 330 medicines that are experiencing shortages in Germany. The Federal Medicines Agency (Bfarm) indicates a critic situation for at least 51 prepared with 17 active ingredients. These are mainly generics such as the flu shots or cough syrups for children, but also medicines such as tamoxifen, prescribed in oncological therapies, and some antibiotics. The President of the Medical Association Klaus Reinhardt came to launch the idea of drug markets, even expired ones, remained in the home cupboards. Many Germans who live near the border travel to Holland or France to buy paracetamol.

The Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) intervened decisively, explaining that economic incentives are needed to combat scarcity: “We have exaggerated in rationalization and supply of medicines patent-free” the “discounter policy” must be put to an end. The public health insurance funds reimburse a fixed unit price and generally conclude a contract for this purpose agreement with the manufacturer of the cheapest generic. Pharmacies can thus sell only that to borrowers, even if in application of rules established during the pandemic, in the event of a lack, they can exchange it for a similar one. The borrower must otherwise pay the difference and pays nothing only if the price of the drug is 30% lower than the fixed amount of the agreement. Abroad, on the other hand, even higher prices can be reimbursed and if there is a shortage, as is happening now due to the seasonal surge in demand (after no flu waves in the past with masks), the producersi avoid the German market.

Lauterbach therefore imposed more price elasticity for children’s medicines. German mutuals will no longer be able to negotiate discounts and fixed prices with manufacturers, and for the necessary aids for pediatric care listed by the Federal Medicines Agency, they must immediately guarantee a 50% refund greater than the minimum, enlarging the range of medicines, among which borrowers will be able to choose. To make the German market permanently attractive, the measure will not have a temporary duration. The head of the Association of Public Health Insurance Funds (Gkv) Doris Pfeiffer talks openly about “impressive Christmas gift at pharmaceutical companies” while the increase in bonuses that can be requested from members in 2023 will be limited to 0.3%. Public mutual institutions are already predicting a deficit of 17 billion next year.

With a new law, which should be completed by the beginning of the year and discussed at a pharmaceutical policy summit with all the players in the industry, Lauterbach also aims to make the attractiveness again production in Germany of anticancer drugs and antibiotics. Especially in the case of active ingredients that require complex processing, the concentration of production in was in fact favoured Asian countries and a dangerous addiction was born. To avoid shortages in the future, the public health funds will have to conclude two agreements, not only with the supplier of the cheapest product packaged in Asia, but also with the one that guarantees the lowest price for the same active ingredient produced in the EU, which will share the clerk.

For conventional drugs, they will also be imposed on the producers inventories for several months, and the status of supplies will need to be monitored more closely. Pharmacies that do not have a preparation available can then always deliver one with the same active ingredient, or produce it themselves. If they have to proceed in consultation with the attending physician they will be entitled to a lump sum of 50 cents more. The effectiveness of the measures, in the ministry’s plans, will then have to be evaluated by the end of 2025. Granted the applause of the Association of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Pro Generica. The associations of mutualistic doctors (KBV) and pharmacists also see the minister’s plans as a step in the right direction, but are skeptical that things could improve quickly. For the Federal Council of German Pharmaceutical Associations (Abda), the low premium in the event of a consultation with a doctor is also a “cheek”. A fight is foreseeable interministerial meeting for financing between Lauterbach and Finance colleague Lindner, but the Health Minister’s initiative is meeting with approval among all the majority political forces.

Meanwhile, with the multiplication of empty shelves in pharmacies, appeals are being raised for pediatric doctors to keep outpatient clinics open longer even during the holidays and the main hospital in Berlin, the charitywhich already faces shortage of staff, crowded with pediatric inquiries ordered the suspension of all non-urgent interventions until next year. While thereGerman Association of Family Doctors requires that, in the face of full clinics, its members can raise the rates.