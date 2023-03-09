Home Health Germany, shooting in church of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hamburg: at least seven dead and eight injured
Germany, shooting in church of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hamburg: at least seven dead and eight injured

Germany, shooting in church of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hamburg: at least seven dead and eight injured


The toll of the shooting that occurred in the evening in a church in Hamburg is further burdened. According to Bild, the victims rose from six to seven, eight injured. The perpetrators of the assault – whose number is not clear at the moment – are currently on the run. Bild also writes that the shooting took place around 9 pm in a church of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The police spokeswoman confirmed this information, adding that a ceremony was taking place at the place of worship. On Twitter, the police warned that a large operation is underway in the Hamburg district of Alsterdorf. No information on the reasons for the incident, the police still specify.

The authorities have issued an alert through the dedicated app warning the population of “extreme danger”. The police asked to avoid the affected area around the Deelböge. “Seek shelter in a building immediately, use the phone only in extreme emergencies so lines aren’t jammed.”


