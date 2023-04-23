Home » Germany, stab wounds in the gym: suspect arrested
Germany, stab wounds in the gym: suspect arrested

Germany, stab wounds in the gym: suspect arrested

(LaPresse) A 26-year-old Syrian citizen was arrested in Germany on charges of being the perpetrator of the stabbing attack that took place on Tuesday 18 April at a gym in Duisburg, in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, in the west of the country. Four people were seriously injured in the attack. The suspect was arrested shortly after midnight on Sunday 23 April. He will appear before a judge on Monday to determine whether he can be held in custody on suspicion of attempted murder and other felonies pending possible charges. Police on Friday released images of a man wanted in the attack after obtaining footage from a surveillance camera located near the John Reed Fitness studio, where the attack took place. The authorities have offered a reward of 2,000 euros for information leading to his arrest. The most serious of the injured, a 21-year-old boy, is still in danger of dying.

