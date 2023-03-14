Photogallery – Germany, 12-year-old girl killed by girls of the same age and thrown into the woods





Sensational turning point in the case from the twelve year old killed in Germany, in Freudenberg. The little girl was murdered by two 12 and 13 year old girls. The investigators announced it at a press conference. The two little girls have confessed the crime, committed with numerous stab wounds. Luise, this is the name of the victim, had disappeared on Saturday while she was returning from the house of a friend of hers. It was Sunday found dead in the woods. It is not yet clear the motive of the murder. Due to their age, the two little girls they would not be indictable.