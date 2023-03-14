Home Health Germany, twelve year old killed in Freudenberg: two peers confess to the murder
Germany, twelve year old killed in Freudenberg: two peers confess to the murder

Sensational turning point in the case from the twelve year old killed in Germany, in Freudenberg. The little girl was murdered by two 12 and 13 year old girls. The investigators announced it at a press conference. The two little girls have confessed the crime, committed with numerous stab wounds. Luise, this is the name of the victim, had disappeared on Saturday while she was returning from the house of a friend of hers. It was Sunday found dead in the woods. It is not yet clear the motive of the murder. Due to their age, the two little girls they would not be indictable.

The two girls knew the victim The two girls knew the victim. Florian Locker, of the Koblenz police station, explained that they came to be indicated as possible perpetrators of the crime after various contradictions emerged during the interrogations, carried out under psychological supervision and in the presence of their parents. The two girls eventually admitted to the murder and their statements were confirmed by some evidence. The authorities explained that, in consideration of the age of the two young women, no further details on the manner of the murder could be provided. The searches, also regarding the murder weapon, continue.

