Germany, two people taken hostage in a pharmacy in Karlsruhe

Germany, people taken hostage in a pharmacy in Karlsruhe


A Karlsruhe, Germany, some people were taken hostage in a city center pharmacy. After haggling, the police raided and arrested the kidnapper, who was himself holed up in the building in possession of a firearm. To release the two hostages, freed unharmed, he had demanded a ransom from one million euros. The affected area near the fairgrounds had been isolated.

Citizens living in the area reported hearing some
shooting. The place of seizure was right in the center of the German city, on one of the main streets. The police had cordoned off the area and many emergency vehicles had also arrived at the scene.

The first emergency calls had been forwarded around 16:30, reporting a thug who had taken at least two people hostage in the pharmacy. During the operation, the police remained in contact with the kidnapper. “Luckily,
no hostages were injured‘said police spokesman Dennis Krull. Police had called on people to
avoid the area and to follow the instructions of the agents. A school had been opened to welcome residents, especially all those who had been prevented from returning to their homes.

Given the situation, the Karlsruhe Fair has
canceled two events which should have taken place in the evening.
The same pharmacy had been the target of another attack in the past. In January, a masked person entered the staff section, armed with a saw. He had threatened an employee and fled, taking methadone away. The man was then arrested and sent to prison a few days later.

the kidnapper was arrested

