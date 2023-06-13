Germany’s most popular care professionals: the state winners have been chosen

PKV – Association of Private Health Insurance eV
Cologne (ots)
Suspense to the end: for four weeks, the 2,700 nominated care professionals and care teams could vote online. Now the 16 winners of the federal states have been determined. The winners come from a wide variety of areas: They work in hospitals, in long-term and palliative care.
The winners are representative of the 1.7 million nurses in Germany who are committed to caring for patients and those in need of care every day and who deserve public recognition. “We congratulate the nursing professionals on their success,” says PKV Association Director Florian Reuther. “The selection was made by those who should know it particularly well: patients, those in need of care, relatives and colleagues. Interest in the competition was even greater this year than in previous years. This shows that people have a great need, publicly to say thank you.”
“The high level of participation with around 77,000 votes is a great and important signal for all nursing professionals in Germany who work with passion every day. It shows how many people appreciate the indispensable work of nursing staff,” says Claudia Moll, the federal government’s authorized representative for nursing Patron of the competition.
In July and August, the regional award ceremonies take place in the facilities of the care professionals. In September, the competition will then start the second round: the national winners will then be chosen from all the state winners by online voting.
The respective portraits of the winners, the second and third place winners as well as further information about the competition can be found at www.pflegeprofis.de.
The 16 state winners are:
Baden-Wuerttemberg
Nursing team of the children’s emergency room PINA in the Klinikum Stuttgart – Olgahospital
Bayern
Nursing team of the intensive care unit for premature babies and newborns, children’s intensive care unit, Nuremberg Clinic on the south campus
Berlin
Sebastian Kruschwitz, Wound Management, Center for Ventilation and Intensive Care at “Storkower Bogen” GmbH
Brandenburg
Nursing team of the neonatology, West Brandenburg Clinic in Potsdam
Bremen
Nursing management team at the Marcusallee Foundation Residence, Bremen Home Foundation
Hamburg
Goldbach palliative care team
Hesse
Nursing team from the nursing home An den Platanen, Neu-Isenburg
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern
Tina Wiedemann, Central Emergency Room, Helios Kliniken Schwerin
Lower Saxony
Jimmy Carpon Jr., Nursing and Nursing Function Service, International Nurse Office, University Medical Center Göttingen
North Rhine-Westphalia
Nursing team Central Emergency Room (ZNA), Klinikum Leverkusen gGmbH
Rhineland-Palatinate
Jutta Goldinger, breastfeeding consultant at the Westpfalz-Klinikum, Kaiserslautern
Saarland
Nursing team from Hospice Emmaus St. Wendel
Saxony
Nursing team of ward A1 – trauma surgery and orthopedics, Städtisches Klinikum Görlitz gGmbH
Saxony-Anhalt
Nursing team of the Comprehensive Stroke Unit, Martha – Maria Dölau Hospital, Halle (Saale)
Schleswig-Holstein
Margie Baruela, Ward 24 – Surgery, Sana Kliniken Lübeck
Thuringia
Caroline Plickert, trauma surgeon, Sophien- und Hufeland-Klinikum Weimar
Press contact:
Stefan Recker
– Managing Director –
Head of Communications
Association of Private Health Insurance eV
Heidestraße 40
10557 Berlin
Phone 030 / 20 45 89 – 44
Fax 030 / 20 45 89 – 33
E-Mail [email protected]
Internet www.pkv.de
Twitter www.twitter.com/pkv_verband
Original content from: PKV – Association of Private Health Insurance eV, transmitted by news aktuell