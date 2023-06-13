Germany’s most popular care professionals: the state winners have been chosen

PKV – Association of Private Health Insurance eV

Cologne (ots)

Suspense to the end: for four weeks, the 2,700 nominated care professionals and care teams could vote online. Now the 16 winners of the federal states have been determined. The winners come from a wide variety of areas: They work in hospitals, in long-term and palliative care.

The winners are representative of the 1.7 million nurses in Germany who are committed to caring for patients and those in need of care every day and who deserve public recognition. “We congratulate the nursing professionals on their success,” says PKV Association Director Florian Reuther. “The selection was made by those who should know it particularly well: patients, those in need of care, relatives and colleagues. Interest in the competition was even greater this year than in previous years. This shows that people have a great need, publicly to say thank you.”

“The high level of participation with around 77,000 votes is a great and important signal for all nursing professionals in Germany who work with passion every day. It shows how many people appreciate the indispensable work of nursing staff,” says Claudia Moll, the federal government’s authorized representative for nursing Patron of the competition.

In July and August, the regional award ceremonies take place in the facilities of the care professionals. In September, the competition will then start the second round: the national winners will then be chosen from all the state winners by online voting.

The respective portraits of the winners, the second and third place winners as well as further information about the competition can be found at www.pflegeprofis.de.

The 16 state winners are:

Baden-Wuerttemberg

Nursing team of the children’s emergency room PINA in the Klinikum Stuttgart – Olgahospital

Bayern

Nursing team of the intensive care unit for premature babies and newborns, children’s intensive care unit, Nuremberg Clinic on the south campus

Berlin

Sebastian Kruschwitz, Wound Management, Center for Ventilation and Intensive Care at “Storkower Bogen” GmbH

Brandenburg

Nursing team of the neonatology, West Brandenburg Clinic in Potsdam

Bremen

Nursing management team at the Marcusallee Foundation Residence, Bremen Home Foundation

Hamburg

Goldbach palliative care team

Hesse

Nursing team from the nursing home An den Platanen, Neu-Isenburg

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern

Tina Wiedemann, Central Emergency Room, Helios Kliniken Schwerin

Lower Saxony

Jimmy Carpon Jr., Nursing and Nursing Function Service, International Nurse Office, University Medical Center Göttingen

North Rhine-Westphalia

Nursing team Central Emergency Room (ZNA), Klinikum Leverkusen gGmbH

Rhineland-Palatinate

Jutta Goldinger, breastfeeding consultant at the Westpfalz-Klinikum, Kaiserslautern

Saarland

Nursing team from Hospice Emmaus St. Wendel

Saxony

Nursing team of ward A1 – trauma surgery and orthopedics, Städtisches Klinikum Görlitz gGmbH

Saxony-Anhalt

Nursing team of the Comprehensive Stroke Unit, Martha – Maria Dölau Hospital, Halle (Saale)

Schleswig-Holstein

Margie Baruela, Ward 24 – Surgery, Sana Kliniken Lübeck

Thuringia

Caroline Plickert, trauma surgeon, Sophien- und Hufeland-Klinikum Weimar

