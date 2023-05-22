Berlin – The “Gesund digital” project of the substitute health insurance companies to increase digital health competence is now also available nationwide. On the Gesund-digital.info website, insured persons can now access a multimedia information and learning offer about digital offers in the health care system. In a total of 15 Videos explain, among other things, what specific offers there are, what advantages the electronic patient file brings and how video consultations work. The focus here is on the added value for the insured. The target group is primarily people who have not been able to be reached by comparable offers so far who benefit particularly strongly from digitization, such as older people or the chronically ill. Specific tips on how to search for reliable health information on the Internet are also a focus of the new offer. The videos are supplemented by background information and interactive quiz elements. The website is available to all insured persons under healthy -digital.info available.

Background:

The “Healthy digital – Fit for apps and internet” project has existed since June 2022 and aims to promote the digital health literacy of people with special support needs in dealing with digital solutions. The project started with local offers at the University Hospital Schleswig-Holstein (UKSH) in Kiel. With the new digital offers on the website, the substitute health insurance funds create a link between analogue and digital information to promote digital health literacy.

“Healthy digital” was initiated by the association of substitute health insurance companies. V. (vdek) and the partners Share to Care, the UKSH, the digital agency TAKEPART and the Leibniz Institute for Media Research | Hans Bredow Institute (HBI).