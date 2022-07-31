I don’t know if you have noticed when you visited the underground street in Taipei, there is a cool video game store called “Time House”. It doesn’t sell the latest video games, but on the shelves are old-fashioned game films. It really seems to be entering the time house, but today I don’t want to talk to you about medieval games (escape), but to take you into the Xbox’s spiritual time house through the official Xbox autobiographical documentary

Before the main text begins, let’s give a brief summary of the timeline. In 1995, Microsoft released the Windows 95 operating system, which just met the needs of most users at that time. The revenue almost reached 1 billion yuan, which was almost unmatched at the time.

However, during the same period, Sony’s home game console PlayStation launched in 1994, and launched PlayStation 2 in 1999, and has been loved and concerned by more and more players. The emergence of PlayStation not only brought video games into the mainstream, but also allowed more and more people to have a PlayStation in their living room. It can be a game console or used to play DVDs. In short, it is a multi-functional media. The entertainment device, the popularity of the PlayStation, made Microsoft employees think the console “could be a threat to Microsoft” and opened the door to the birth of the Xbox

At the very beginning, four people in the department “Direct X”, a department responsible for Windows video games, came up with this new idea. They believed that the game industry would have an important position in the future, and they believed that it was necessary to create a device dedicated to running Direct X. In order to compete with the popular game consoles Nintendo 64 and PS2 in the market at the time, and intends to bring the thinking of developing PCs to the game consoles

Among them, Seamus, a member of the Direct X team, said that when he saw video games or game consoles since he was a child, the idea that came into his mind was not “I really want to play new games for hours in a row”, but “how to make a new game.” “Fun video game”, after repeated discussions, the team finally set the product code to Xbox (from the DirectX Box simplified derivative group), and finally became the official product name

The story about the Xbox was very exciting from the beginning, except that at the beginning, even the rest of the company was not optimistic, and even almost died (also known as the Nerd box), but with the official release of the first generation of Xbox in 2001 , became the first game console based on Windows system at that time.The product has since gotten better and better, fulfilling one of the goals the team set out to create in the first place, giving Xbox a place in the living rooms of gamers around the world.

“Power On: The Story of Xbox” was actually launched by Microsoft in late 2021 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox, and the documentary also won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Single Shot Editing in 2022. You can see a lot of Microsoft employees come out and say how they persuaded Bill Gates, as well as all kinds of deeds of Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer at the time, there are six episodes in total, very fast paced, quite a swallowing documentary type, on YouTube You can see it, and there are Chinese subtitles. If you have an Xbox at home, you might as well take a look at these Xbox stories you may not know.

(news source: Xbox ）