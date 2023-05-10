get a free rapid test for celiac disease!

The Celiac disease is often difficult to detect since in some cases it has symptoms common to exhaustion: headache, stomach ache, bone pain, etc.
If you doubt whether you are affected by it or simply want to be sure you don’t have any gluten intolerance, take advantage of the initiative of Schär and ask for a free rapid test for celiac disease. It will allow you to check for the presence (to be confirmed) of a possible gluten sensitivity.
This initiative is valid exclusively to new consumers not yet registered in the Schär database.
How to receive the rapid test for celiac disease with Schär for FREE
All you need to do is answer a questionnaire.
Go to the site
Connect to web page dedicated to the initiative. UPDATE 4.30 PM: CAMPAIGN OVER!
Fill in the form
Enter the requested data and answer the questions truthfully.
Then click on the button Submit.
Get tested for celiac disease
Receive the test for celiac disease for free and take the test comfortably at home.
Any sensitivity to gluten detected by the rapid test must in any case be ascertained and diagnosed by a doctor.
Hurry up: the initiative is valid only while stocks last!