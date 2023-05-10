get a free rapid test for celiac disease!

Listen to this article

The Celiac disease is often difficult to detect since in some cases it has symptoms common to exhaustion: headache, stomach ache, bone pain, etc.

If you doubt whether you are affected by it or simply want to be sure you don’t have any gluten intolerance, take advantage of the initiative of Schär and ask for a free rapid test for celiac disease. It will allow you to check for the presence (to be confirmed) of a possible gluten sensitivity.

This initiative is valid exclusively to new consumers not yet registered in the Schär database.