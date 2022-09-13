Getting back in shape after the holidays is the goal of many people. Here are the secrets to lose excess pounds in no time.

Summer holidays are an opportunity to relax after a whole year dedicated to work and study. After all, the holidays are made precisely to remove the accumulated tension.

Summer brings with it lightheartedness and lightness, and sometimes the desire to let go. Allowing yourself a few snags at the table can only do good for the mood. However, the main problem is when one transgresses for a long time. During vacationIn fact, we tend to consume more fatty foods which could sooner or later leave their mark on the scales. After all, what are you doing, going on holiday to Sicily and not tasting granita, cannoli or arancini?

The summer season, however, is about to end. Holidays are for almost everyone just a memory, and the time has come to think about your own line too. Getting back into shape is one of the fundamental purposes of the start of the autumn season. The extravagances of the past weeks, in fact, may have given us a few extra pounds. For their physical and psychological well-being it is important to follow a balanced dietin order to get rid of accumulated toxins.

Saying it is easier than doing it. However, it is good to make an effort to try to get back in shape. Determination in these cases is vital, but some advice from an expert could also be of great help.

Getting back in shape after the summer: movement is a great ally

Getting back in shape after summer is possible, just want it. Simple but effective advice will be of great help in this undertaking.

To reveal them to us are the experts in nutrition sciences, slimming professionals.

Therefore, in the first place, get back on the line you have to move. Sport, in fact, is a great ally in the loss of weight. Although many people are lazy, and would rather go to the gallows than to the gym, it is good to make an effort to take just one walk a day.

Tips for losing weight

So let’s move on to the second step, on which a large part of the weight loss will depend. Therefore, to get back in shape it is good to follow these rules.

Limit the use of alcoholic beverages. The alcohol is the worst enemy of our silhoutte. In fact, it brings a large number of unnecessary calories. It also hinders the liver in its functions. If you really enjoy it, limit yourself to drinking alcohol only once a week.

Drink a lot of water. It may sound repetitive, but hydration is essential to keep the metabolism in action. The amount of water recommended by experts varies between 1.5 and 2.5 liters.