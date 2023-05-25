Get fit with the right therapy

Holistic physiotherapy in Frankfurt includes therapy methods and the external application of remedies (e.g. hot air and fango), which is an important part of modern medicine with the aim of improving, maintaining or restoring the functionality and mobility of the human body.

Comprehensive, individual treatment and care by competent physiotherapists in Frankfurt is a matter of course for us. We work with evidence-based therapy methods and state-of-the-art therapy devices, and ensure a high standard of quality through continuous training and further education.

We rely on active physiotherapy

Physiotherapists Frankfurt ensure recovery after an operation or a chronic illness so that you can start your daily life again. Restricted movement or pain as a result of surgery, trauma or chronic injury leads to a loss of physical functionality and performance.

In order to make you fit again for everyday sports and work life, pain reduction and a targeted handling of stress are of the utmost importance. A remedy here is rehabilitation and physiotherapy training, which is also prescribed by a doctor in the form of device physiotherapy or physiotherapeutic exercises.

The medical treatment is led by physiotherapists. The choice of exercises and training program takes into account your current health status and medical history.

Maximum mobility thanks to physiomanagement

In the case of lost or restricted mobility, such as after a torn ligament, stroke or broken bone, we use physiotherapy as part of motor rehabilitation. We use them to measure and document the patient’s balance, stability, responsiveness and coordination.

All measurement and training data are documented so that the progress of therapy is immediately visible, because success is the greatest motivation.

Physical therapy, manual therapy and physiotherapy is a form of external application and a generic term for various therapeutic measures that are used to improve, maintain or restore the functionality and mobility of the human body.

Be active and stay informed

An important part of our offer is of course the optimization of your diet. The most important thing for losing weight is a combination of endurance sports, proper nutrition, everyday exercise and strength training.

With a wide range of therapies, we offer you the right balance between physical activity at work and in everyday life. Look forward to a therapy tailored to you and your needs, supervised by professionally trained physiotherapists.

Physiotherapy and fitness in Frankfurt

Our health forum in Frankfurt is the ideal contact point for everyone who comes from the Frankfurt region. Our ultimate goal is your mental and physical health. We combine fitness with physiotherapy in order to achieve your goals effectively and sustainably together. Convince yourself of our state-of-the-art equipment and a wide range of treatments and therapeutic applications.

Getting active is hard enough sometimes. Staying active is even harder. We would like to pick you up right here and support you.

Who doesn’t know this: You keep making plans, try this or that sport and stop again. Whether the sport wasn’t fun, the long-awaited success didn’t come quickly enough or the support wasn’t enough. There are good reasons to start now:

Want to get more active?

Training the cardiovascular system?

strengthen your back? Build muscles?

Lose a few pounds?

The goal is for everyone to find their exercise, stick with it, and improve their diet.

As has been possible with psychologists for many years, physiotherapists with special further training to become “sectoral naturopaths in the field of physiotherapy” = HP PT, are also allowed to carry out their work without a doctor’s prescription and bill the patient “directly as the first contact”.

If you are of the opinion that your symptoms can be treated with physiotherapeutic therapy, please do not hesitate to contact us. In a detailed and extensive physical and manual therapeutic examination, we will determine whether your complaints can be treated directly by us or whether a medical clarification is necessary.

For you, this means that we can carry out the therapy together with you according to your individual clinical picture, without a predetermined number of treatments being determined by a nationwide catalog of medicinal products or “medicinal budgeting” taking effect.

The treatment enables you to be billed via your private health insurance or an additional insurance for naturopaths. The amount of reimbursement depends on the contract you have with your insurance company. Regarding individual assumption of costs, please contact your private health or supplementary insurance company before the start of treatment.

