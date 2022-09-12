Home Health Get infected with Omicron. the asymptomatic could be many more than we know
Health

Get infected with Omicron. the asymptomatic could be many more than we know

by admin
Get infected with Omicron. the asymptomatic could be many more than we know

The Omicron variant of Sars-CoV2 is characterized by a very high contagiousness and according to some estimates it is one of the most contagious viruses ever, but do we really know how many people have been infected?

During the Covid19 epidemic we got used to having a daily and capillary count of all new cases, in fact the end-of-day bulletin updates us on the number of positive swabs and provides us with much more information on the progress of the epidemic. The number of molecular swabs and positive rapid tests is not the only method to know the number of infected people, in fact not all subjects realize they have contracted the virus. The analyzes made a posteriori of the passage of a pathogen are called seroprevalence analyzes: in practice we do not go in search of the live and whole virus but we seek it indirectly, that is through the antibodies produced against it. Serological tests are used to detect the antibodies that our body has produced against different portions of Sars-CoV2.

The seroprevalence analyzes are therefore carried out after the passage of the epidemic wave and are used to confirm or adjust the data detected directly from the positives. These analyzes are very informative because they tell us how efficient the testing system was and can also provide us with information on how symptomatic a variant was.

In fact, particularly severe and symptomatic variants manifest themselves strongly in infected subjects who are pushed to test themselves and therefore result in national reports while less aggressive variants can lead us not to test ourselves and therefore lower the general number of infected.

See also  Texas, two deaths in a Tesla racing with the Autopilot

Covid, why don’t some get infected? The hypothesis of viral interference

by Aureliano Stingi

Obviously, for logistical reasons, the seroprevalence analyzes are carried out on a random basis and, inevitably, they cannot test the entire population.

We know that the Omicron variant is extremely contagious but fortunately it seems to have a lower virulence than the previous ones, this means that the probability of hospitalization, intensive care and death are reduced. The reduced virulence of Omicron is certainly also due to the immunization campaign that took place in Italy in the last year and a half. Furthermore, the Omicron variant seems to be in line with the previous ones for the number of asymptomatic subjects, in practice about 30% of 100 people who contract Covid19 will be asymptomatic.

So how many people got infected with Omicron?

It is probably impossible to give an exact answer to this question but according to a study published in JAMA last August at least 50% of people did not realize they had contracted Covid19 during the Omicron wave.

The researchers selected a population sample positive for Sars-CoV2 antibodies and of these only half knew they had contracted the virus. To make sure the detected antibodies weren’t vaccine-induced (we know that mRNA vaccines make us produce anti-Spike antibodies), the researchers looked for anti-N antibodies. Protein N is a structural protein of SARS-CoV2 that is not contained in any of the approved vaccines.

COVID WATCH The complete archive

What do these results tell us?

  1. the Omicron variant has infected far more people than those officially registered
  2. the Omicron variant in many subjects is totally asymptomatic
  3. the high number of asymptomatic subjects could facilitate the spread
See also  Air conditioning, a new material cuts consumption

The fact that the Omicron variant went totally unnoticed in a large portion of the population is good news as it caused no symptoms and disease but at the same time contributed to the very high prevalence of this variant.

REF:

https://www.hindawi.com/journals/bmri/2022/3401566/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9321237/pdf/vaccines-10-01049.pdf

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2795246

Aureliano Stingi, doctor in molecular biology, works in the field of precision oncology. He collaborates with the World Health Organization in the battle against Covid19-themed fake news

Instagram: Aureliano _Turn off Twitter: @AurelianoStingi

You may also like

Monkeypox, what are the risks for children and...

what they are and why they could hurt,...

Abortion, what’s in the electoral programs

If you can do this number of push...

this brand can cause severe intestinal cramps

Tumors, from mutations in a patient to the...

Somaglia, a 54-year-old dies of West Nile after...

Mold and Alzheimer’s are linked: the latest discovery...

Actinic keratosis, free screening begins in Italy

New vaccines, here’s what you need to know...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy