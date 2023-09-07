Get off work earlier – with 10 tricks you can work more efficiently immediately

Everyone has their own motivational strategies for working efficiently and productively. Some of them are widespread, but are still forgotten again and again. For example, do you take enough breaks at work? And if so, are you doing them correctly? We will tell you which tricks you can use to work even more efficiently and effectively.

A simple tool for effective work: the to-do list

It sounds so simple, but it is very effective: a to-do list helps you to structure and prioritize your upcoming tasks. You reduce the risk of forgetting something. It also lets you visualize progress and see what you’ve already accomplished. That motivates! It doesn’t always have to be the classic sticky note, a digital list on your desktop also has the same effect.

But be careful, don’t take on too much! As tasks for the day, only write down things that you can realistically accomplish. Otherwise the effect of the to-do list will quickly turn into the opposite. Instead of being motivated, you feel overwhelmed and your head capitulates. A weekly schedule can also help. This has the advantage that you can already put heavy tasks into your most productive time.

Exact schedule for even more structure

Need more structure? Then create a precise schedule. Define in detail what you will do by when and by when. The prerequisite is that you know how much time you need for which tasks. So you can start the day without hectic and don’t have to worry about not completing your to-dos.

A to-do list is not only helpful for your professional tasks. Throughout the working day you will surely think of private things that you still have to do. So that you don’t forget these and keep your head free for your job, you should also have a private to-do list ready. You can write down your thoughts and ideas on this at any time and then do them in peace after work.

take time to breathe

We were taught at school that breaks are important. So why don’t you take regular breaks in the office as well? It doesn’t matter whether the job is quiet or you don’t know where to go because of sheer stress, give yourself time to breathe deeply. If you take short breaks, you will work more concentrated afterwards.

During your break, be sure to get up from your desk, leave your office and, ideally, go out the door as well. Let your gaze wander into the distance. This will clear your head and allow you to work more efficiently afterwards. Make an appointment with colleagues for lunch in the park, for example, and occupy your mind with things other than work for a while.

Get up from the desk in between

Not only during breaks, also get up regularly during work. Get your circulation going and take every opportunity to leave the workplace. If you want to discuss something with your colleague in the neighboring office, walk over to them instead of calling or writing to them. This way, you will also see your colleagues more often.

Away from multitasking and chaos

If you think multitasking gets you more done, think again. Mistakes happen more often, especially when you spread your concentration on several things at the same time. So it’s best to only take on one task at a time and concentrate fully on this project. Complete this task before tackling the next.

Clean up the mess! Mobile phone, three coffee cups, the USB stick with holiday pictures and umpteen different project documents – all of that should disappear from the table. It just distracts you – get rid of the stuff so there’s no temptation to lose focus. Not only does your desk look neater and more structured, you no longer have to keep searching for something because it’s hidden under piles of paper.

reward yourself

Think of the beautiful things too! Motivate yourself and reward yourself with great activities in your free time. If you can look forward to a relaxed dinner with your loved ones during the day, you will work much more effectively because you have a goal in mind.

Even if it sounds obvious – good communication gets lost in many companies. The boss is dissatisfied with your work, but doesn’t tell you what exactly? Request feedback! Too busy? Then say “no” once in a while. Communicate loud and clear and prefer one too many. Clear instructions and concrete answers ensure that you prevent misunderstandings and the associated frustration.

