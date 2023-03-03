Home Health Get out of the faint! | News.at
Health

by admin
Get out of the faint! | News.at

The pandemic and the Ukraine war have shown us that something unforeseen can turn our world upside down. But there are also things in our private life that make us helpless, such as illness, separation or just being stuck in traffic when nothing works anymore,” says Melanie Wolfers. She is a theologian, philosopher, bestselling author – and a nun. Just a few days ago her new book “Take the Power of Unpower” (publisher bene!, 19.60 euros) has been published, in which she describes how we find and activate our inner strength in seemingly or actually hopeless situations Women’s Day of the OÖ Nachrichten, and the room was almost bursting at the seams.

How do you manage to avoid fainting? “Not at all, it’s part of life. Accepting that can help a lot. And then build trust – in others, in ourselves and in life.”

Barbara Rohrhofer

Editor-in-Chief Life and Health

