Get rid of ants on strawberries: These home remedies really help!

Small, fresh and super delicious – strawberries are one of the most popular types of fruit in Germany and can be found in more and more gardens. After all, there is hardly anything nicer than snacking on strawberries from your own cultivation, right? But all gardeners know the problem – if there is an ant infestation in the garden, this can quickly destroy our joy and harvest. Spotted ants on strawberries and don’t know what to do now? Then you should definitely read on, because we have researched for you and put together the best tips and home remedies on how to fight an ant infestation in the garden.

Are ants harmful to strawberries?

Like many other insects, ants are useful in the garden and serve an important purpose in the ecosystem. While few ants on strawberries aren’t harmful in and of themselves, they can indicate other problems. In addition, an ant infestation can have a negative effect on our harvest and after all we don’t want that, right?

If the ant nest is directly under the strawberries, this will lead to a loss of nutrients and water over the long term and the plants will no longer be able to gain a foothold in the soil. Ants on strawberries also prevent the roots from accessing the soil’s nutrients.

Fighting ants on strawberries: These home remedies really help

If you have discovered an ant infestation in the garden, this could be a signal that there are also aphids next to the plants. So that you can save your harvest, we have put together the best home remedies and ways for you to get rid of ants on strawberries without chemicals.

Interrupt the ant trail

One of the most popular and effective ways to get rid of ants on strawberries is to redirect or disrupt the ant trail. For example, powder made of lime, chalk or lime serves as a kind of barrier that the ants don’t even dare to approach. Sprinkle plenty of powder around the plants and your strawberries are protected. However, remember to repeat the process if it rains.

Plant manure against ants in the garden

Cheap and very effective – plant manure is another good home remedy to fight ants on strawberries. Ants can’t stand nettle manure in particular. Alternatively, you could also use lavender liquid manure. You should dilute with about 10 liters of water per liter of manure and never water in sunshine, otherwise the plants can burn.

Get rid of ants on strawberries with cinnamon

Cinnamon is a home remedy that everyone has in the kitchen cupboard and can help very quickly against ants in the garden. What we find very pleasant, the small insects do not like. In fact, ants hate the smell of cinnamon so much that they even flee their own nest. Sprinkle plenty of ground cinnamon around the strawberries and at the entrance of the tunnel. Again, you should sprinkle the cinnamon again when it rains.

garlic water

The smell of garlic and the sulfur compounds are very irritating to ants and it is precisely this ingredient that can help against an ant infestation in the garden. To make garlic water at home, put several cloves of garlic in a large pot of water and let them steep for 24 hours. Then simmer on low heat for 15-20 minutes and pour the garlic water into a spray bottle. To repel ants, spray the strawberries with the mixture 1 to 3 times a week.

Orange peel against ants

Whether to drive ants on strawberries or snails out of the garden – the essential oils of oranges have a deterrent effect on all pests and insects. To do this, cut the orange peel into very small pieces and spread them out near the ants’ nest. To enhance the effect, you can also put some orange peel around the strawberry plant. Lemon peels also have the same effect as oranges.

Ant repellent plants

Another great way to combat ants on strawberries is to plant companion plants in the bed that will repel the small insects. Here are some good neighbors for strawberries that can help against an ant infestation:

Thymian

lemongrass

Lavender

marjoram

vermouth

relocate ants

You have already tried all home remedies, but somehow nothing really helped? Then we have a little tip for you – to combat ants on strawberries, you could easily relocate them. To do this, fill a flower pot with wood shavings and fix the wood shavings. Then place the flower pot upside down on the ant trail or the nest entrance. This method should ensure that the insects transport their eggs there and once the ants stop returning to the strawberry plants, pick up the pot and place it far away.