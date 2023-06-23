Get rid of whitefly on kohlrabi with these home remedies

Do you like kohlrabi? It is so delicious and healthy that it should not be missing from your menu. Kohlrabi is rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, niacin and folic acid. It also contains potassium, calcium, magnesium and iron. What’s better than enjoying your own healthy veggies? But what if your kohlrabi becomes infested with pests? When the whitefly (also known as the cabbage whitefly) infests kohlrabi, the leaves turn yellow and the plant does not develop well. Don’t worry because, fortunately, there are effective whitefly remedies on kohlrabi. Here we show you the best home remedies and provide simple recipes so that you can fight the pests naturally.

What are whiteflies in the garden

They are about 2 mm large white animals that sit on the underside of leaves. Their larvae are white to transparent and immobile. When heavily infested, they leave sticky leaf surfaces with honeydew and the leaves can yellow, wither and die.

What damage does the cabbage whitefly do to kohlrabi

The whiteflies suck the sap from the leaves and this weakens the plants. They form sticky honeydew, where fungi settle, which also lead to damage to the plants and fruits. The whitefly can destroy the entire crop.

How to fight whitefly on kohlrabi

What to do against whitefly? In the event of an infestation, it is important to act quickly. Here we give some effective solutions on how to fight the pests effectively as well as effective preventive measures you can take.

Prevent mass infestation by hand

Check your vegetable patches regularly and act immediately if you spot a pest infestation. If you want to combat cabbage white fly, you can simply remove the affected leaves immediately. Do not compost such leaves, lest you bring the pests back into the garden.

Use parasitic wasps against whiteflies

If you want to get rid of the whiteflies, you can use parasitic wasps. The insects lay their eggs inside the whitefly larvae, preventing a new generation. You can buy parasitic wasps in the form of fly larvae glued to cardboard cards. Just hang these cards on the kohlrabi plants and the parasitic wasps will do the rest of the work.

Insect traps against whiteflies on kohlrabi

The sticky insect traps are a good remedy for whitefly and other pests. They are easy to attach. Just place them between the kohlrabi plants and soon many pests will be trapped in the sticky film on the panels. Do not use yellow signs and beneficial insects such as parasitic wasps together!

Homemade pesticides are recommended (recipes)

What helps against whitefly? Homemade insecticides can also be helpful in controlling whitefly, which you will need to reapply every 5 to 8 days to catch all stages of development! You have to spray the leaves dripping wet from above and below so that a good result can be achieved. If you use home remedies to combat whitefly, you can save a lot of money and protect the environment from chemicals. Here are some easy recipes for homemade diamondback repellents:

This is how you can fight whitefly with rapeseed oil or orange oil

Canola or orange oil based pesticides are a great way to get rid of whiteflies in the garden. The oil prevents the insects from getting enough oxygen and causes them to die off. Canola oil products also destroy the pests’ eggs.

Neem oil against whiteflies on kohlrabi

An environmentally friendly and extremely effective control is the use of neem oil against whiteflies. Neem oil contains the active ingredient azadirachtin, which is ingested by the insects when they suckle on the plant juices. Neem oil prevents whitefly larvae from developing, gradually reducing the population. To make a quart of neem oil all-purpose spray, mix the following:

5 ml neem oil 2 ml liquid soap 1 liter water.

First add the soap to the water and then slowly stir in the neem oil. Spray the affected plants thoroughly.

To make soft soap solution by mixing together:

1 liter of water 1 tablespoon of soft soap 1 dash of alcohol

Spray on the plants periodically for a few days.

Tobacco stock helps against pests on kohlrabi

You can mix the remains of smoked cigarettes with water, leave overnight, and then spray the plants. The measure must be repeated!

Place micandra plants between the vegetables

Some gardeners swear by Micandra plants, which they use to destroy whitefly. However, this is a poisonous plant, it self-seeds and can overgrow the garden.

Prevention is better than cure

Take countermeasures in good time to prevent an infestation with the annoying pests.

Plant protection nets offer quite reliable protection. It is best to use very fine-meshed nets (0.8 mm). It is important that you attach the nets before the plants have been infested, otherwise you will have the pests under the nets. The nets must be well closed. Leave the nets on the plants until harvest, leaving no gaps. An important precaution against whitefly in the garden is thorough weed removal. Pay attention to a balanced fertilization – avoid too much nitrogen fertilizer.