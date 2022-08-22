Home Health Get Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones for US$98 with Free Shipping
Get Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones for US$98 with Free Shipping

Get Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Headphones for US$98 with Free Shipping

Engadget’s editorial team is committed to collecting high-quality products and preferential prices for you. Part of the article links merchants that have a cooperative relationship with Engadget. The pricing and supply have the opportunity to change, all based on the latest information of the merchants.

Sony WH-CH710N Entry-level Noise Cancelling Headphones are now discounted from the original price of US$150 to US$98 on Amazon, a huge discount of US$52. This special sale is also different from the past. Products can be delivered directly to Hong Kong with free shipping, eliminating the hassle of dealing with shipping.

Sony WH-CH710N adopts “dual noise sensing technology“. It is equipped with a 30mm moving coil unit, and has front and rear dual microphones that can be used for noise reduction and ambient sound mode, and it uses adaptive noise reduction. Noise function, the noise reduction level will be adjusted according to the environment

In addition, due to the relatively light weight of the headset, it will not be too burdensome to wear for a long time, and the built-in battery life can reach up to 35 hours, and it can be played for 60 minutes after 10 minutes of charging, which is suitable for long-distance commuters.

