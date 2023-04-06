Home Health get the first angry reactions against JK Rowling for the reboot of Harry Potter
The news of a series of 7 seasonsone for each book in the saga, has sent fans into raptures Harry Pottereven if there are also more skeptical and rearguard positions on the reboot which apparently will be officially put in the pipeline soon. The involvement of J.K. Rowlingwriter of the cycle of books of Wizarding World with which the definitive agreement must obviously be signed, however it would not see her engaged as main screenwriter, but despite this there are not a few observers who have already expressed harsh criticisms on giving her a new role as producerespecially after the allegations of transphobia for the positions that Rowling has expressed in the recent past.

A number of fans took to social media to criticize ‘s working relationship Warner Bros. Discovery with Rowling, as well as questioning the need for a reboot show. The controversy began in 2020, when Rowling posted a series of tweets disputing a publication’s use of the phrase “people who menstruate“, arguing that instead it should have been used “donne“. A subsequent letter from the author on her blog and other interventions in interviews did not improve her position.

Someone writes: “Separating the art from the artist is very important when it comes to the Harry Potter franchise. Yes, JK Rowling is possibly the wickedest children’s book author alive, but we can’t forget that the idea of ​​a Harry Potter TV reboot absolutely sucks.». Someone else says: «JKR destroyed everything that was special about Harry Potter», while still someone else observes: «A few years ago that would have been a dream. Now it’s a slap in the face. JKR destroyed everything that was special about Harry Potter and there is no universe where I will support something that literally gives a villain like her money or recognition».

It reads again, in another post: «JK Rowling wants to reboot Harry Potter because millennials have switched to them for various reasons. So she wants zoomers to get into it too, but she’s toxic to most zoomers so her involvement is a problem in itself». One former fan noted: «Look, I say this from the most embarrassing millennial and former HP enthusiast: we don’t need any more Harry Potter content, ever again. Don’t give JK Rowling another cent».

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson (who play Harry Potter and Hermione Granger respectively) have both publicly expressed their disapproval of Rowling’s comments, while others like Ralph Fiennes (who played Voldemort) and Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange) took sides more in its favour, or in any case in support of freedom of thought and against shitstorm online. More recently, Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood’s interpreter) has also given her support to the writer.

