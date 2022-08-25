SwitchBot

SwitchBot, which mainly develops smart home accessories, has earlier launched the Smart Lock, a smart door lock that can be installed without the need for users to remove the door lock parts. The SwitchBot Smart Lock and other accessories are on sale now on Amazon, so readers who value home safety and are afraid of trouble can seize the opportunity to start!

SwitchBot Smart Lock

SwitchBot

The installation method of the SwitchBot Smart Lock is very simple, as long as the user selects the socket that is suitable for the auxiliary lock size, adjusts the appropriate position, and uses the included 3m sticker to stick it on/off the door lock to facilitate the successful installation, no need to fix with screws or remove the existing Parts of door locks. When the user is approaching the door, the SwitchBot Lock can be controlled by Bluetooth through the mobile phone, and it can also set the automatic locking function, so there is no need to worry about forgetting.

Now the SwitchBot Smart Lock on Amazon is reduced from the original price of US$100 to US$85.

SwitchBot Hub Mini

SwitchBot

If you want to use smart assistants such as Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, or the SwitchBot app to control the door lock when you go out, then you need the SwitchBot Hub Mini, just place it near the Smart Lock and connect it to a USB power supply, Control door locks from a remote location or receive notifications when doors are opened or locked.

SwitchBot Hub Mini and Smart Lock are now on sale on Amazon, from the original price of US$130 to US$110, you can save US$20.

SwitchBot Keypad

SwitchBot

The SwitchBot Keypad is a combination lock for Smart Lock. It only needs to be installed outside the door after pairing to unlock it with a password, and with the dedicated app, you can remotely set a time-limited or one-time password for the Keypad, which is convenient for friends or family members at a specific time. into the home. Its body has IP65 waterproof and dustproof specifications, and there is no problem with the device outdoors. In addition, it also has a Touch version with fingerprint unlocking function, which can be bought if you have fun.

The SwitchBot Keypad is now reduced from the original price of US$40 to US$30, while the Keypad Touch has been reduced from the original price of US$60 to US$51.

