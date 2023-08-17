Get Up! Get Moving! Health and Wellness Fair Returns to Chicago for 17th Anniversary Celebration

Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition to Host Health and Wellness Fair

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — The Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition, in collaboration with the National Alliance for Hispanic Health and the Health Foundation of the Americas, will be hosting a health and wellness fair on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. Celebrating its 17th anniversary, the event, called Get Moving!®, is the nation’s leading annual event dedicated to promoting physical activity and healthy lifestyles for Hispanic families. The fair is sponsored by the Siemens Foundation.

“We are grateful and proud of the work and energy of all our partners and volunteers who make these events a success and a celebration of family, healthy living, and culture. We have held this event for seventeen years with the simple goal of improving the health of the community. The Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition has partnered with the City of Chicago and hundreds of local organizations to provide health screenings and healthy activities for all of our families. We look forward to seeing the Chicago community and surrounding communities join us once again in celebrating and embracing healthy lifestyles,” says Esther Sciammarella, Executive Director of the Chicago Hispanic Health Coalition.

Families attending the fair will enjoy a day of fun-filled activities, including live music, physical activities for the whole family, free fruit distribution, vaccines, health screenings, and referrals to health services in the community. Additionally, families will have the opportunity to learn about and join the All of Us Research Program, a landmark effort aimed at collecting data from one million or more people living in the United States to accelerate scientific studies and improve health outcomes.

“To reduce health disparities, a multifaceted strategy is necessary that includes ongoing preventive care and early detection. We are honored to provide continued support to local health fair attendees as part of this effort,” said Dave Pacitti, President of Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Director of the American continent of Siemens Healthineers, and member of the Board of Directors of the Siemens Foundation. “We are committed to advancing health equity by promoting primary care, diagnostic testing, and health sector job training, as well as supporting equity loans to community clinics. It is a great pleasure for us to endorse the Live your life! Get Up! Get Moving!® fair in the city of Chicago,” said David Etzwiler, CEO of the Siemens Foundation.

The ¡Vive tu vida! health and wellness fair, Get Up! Get Moving!®, is open to everyone and will take place on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 10am to 2pm at McKinley Park, 2210 W Pershing Rd, Chicago, IL 60609. The event is free of charge.

“It is an honor to be able to offer, together with our associates and many volunteers who have joined us this year, activities for the whole family, access to screening tests, and the best information on good health and well-being,” said Dr. Jane Delgado, President and CEO of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health, the nation’s leading Hispanic health advocacy group.

For more information about the 2023 national schedule of ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving!®, please visit the official website or call 1-866-783-2645.

Saturday, August 26, 2023

10am to 2pm

McKinley Park; 2210 W Pershing Rd; Chicago, IL 60609

Free!

