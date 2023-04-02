7
18. October 2016. Autumn and winter is flu season. Since the body needs 10 to 14 days after a flu vaccination to build up vaccination protection, the months of October and November are the best time to be vaccinated against flu (influenza) in good time. Vaccination not only protects vaccinated people, but also others, since the vaccination limits the further spread of the influenza virus.
