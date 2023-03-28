October 9, 2017 (updated January 18, 2018). Winter time is flu time. After the vaccination, it takes 10 to 14 days for the vaccination protection to be fully built up. In order to be protected in time, it is therefore recommended to be vaccinated in October or November. Even at the beginning and during the course of the flu epidemic, it can still make sense to catch up on a missed vaccination. After all, it is never possible to predict exactly how long an influenza wave will last. By getting vaccinated, you not only protect yourself, but also other people.