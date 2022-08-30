Home Health “Get vaccinated as soon as possible” – breaking latest news
The alarm for recent cases in New York, Israel and the UK. “Effective and safe vaccines against the disease”

Recent cases of polio worldwide represent “a alarm bell for everyone. It is our shared responsibility eradicating polio globally. Anyone who is not vaccinated, or whose children have missed scheduled vaccinations, should carry out vaccination as soon as possible. Vaccines against poliomyelitis have proved to be very effective and safe ». This was stated by the director of WHO Europe, His cleverness, at a press conference. Given «our interconnected world, the recently detected polio virus a New York – he said – is genetically linked to the viruses found in Israeli and UK».

