Travel needs to be well planned – but the preparation does not always just consist of looking for the best hotel, the most beautiful sights on site and the right flight. You should also find out about any vaccinations you may need. On the website of the Federal Foreign Office, for example, you will find current medical information and learn which vaccinations are recommended for which travel country. You can get advice on travel medicine from specialized resident doctors or from tropical institutes, of which there are 19 in Germany. In addition, health authorities often offer vaccination advice.

It often takes a few days to weeks for the body to build up sufficient vaccination protection. It is therefore important to prepare early. While you can get vaccinated against yellow fever ten days before your vacation, a vaccination against rabies, for example, takes four weeks.