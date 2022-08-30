I deal with different themes on a daily basis that revolve around politics, news and the world of entertainment . Voracious of all that is topical, with a “historical” eye on the past and a “curious” eye on the future.

L’Oms the alarm sounds and calls for vaccinations against polio virus which has returned to manifest itself with some cases worldwide.

The World Health Organization therefore proceeded to launch “an alarm bell for all”, inviting citizens to get vaccinatedwhere they have not already done so.

WHO: “Get vaccinated as soon as possible”

“It is our shared responsibility to eradicate polio globally. Anyone who is not vaccinated, or whose children have missed scheduled vaccinations, should get the vaccination as soon as possible. THE vaccines against polio they have proved to be very effective and safe ”, underlined the director of WHO Europe, Hans Kluge, at a press conference.

Orally administered polio vaccine

New York cases linked to those found in Israel and the UK

Given “our interconnected world, the poliomyelitis virus recently detected in New York is genetically linked to viruses detected in Israel and the UK, ”added Kluge.

In early August, US local health authorities were gripped by concerns that persist today. “There could be hundreds or even thousands of undiagnosed cases”, of ‘submerged’ infections, as Patricia Schnabel Ruppert, Rockland County Health Commissioner, where two months ago a case of an unidentified man was reported to the ‘BBC’. vaccinated who reported a polio paralysis.

Burioni’s alarm

Already last June the alarm was raised, due to the cases registered in London. In Italy, he was the virologist Roberto Burioni to warn about the situation. The doctor spoke of “bad news“, recalling that the polio virus had not circulated for 40 years.

“In London – he wrote on Twitter – there is the polio virus again, which has not been seen for 40 years. If you have had the bad idea of ​​not vaccinating your children against polio (or you are not vaccinated), do so immediately ”.

In a second tweet, the professor provided more details about the dangers facing people not vaccinated against the virus: “Let me explain: man is the only natural host of the polio virus so if there is the virus in the London sewers it means that in London there are people who have polio at the moment”.



