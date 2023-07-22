Getting a tan: You should pay attention to this when sunbathing

Tips and tricks After sunbathing: This way you can keep your tan for a long time



The sun gives the skin a summery tan. The stern shows how you can benefit from it for a long time.

Brown skin in summer: that’s what many people want. Sunbathers lie in the rays for hours to darken. Only annoying if the (holiday) tan is only for a short time. The stern shows how you can keep your tan longer and what needs to be considered.

Summer time is beach time and many people long for a healthy and attractive tan. But the dangers of overexposure to the sun and the risk of skin damage are well known. In this article the stern some valuable tips and tricks on how to get a tan without endangering your health.

First things first: protect your skin



The most important aspect of getting a tan is protecting your skin properly. The sun’s harmful UV rays can lead to premature skin aging, sunburn and an increased risk of skin cancer. Therefore, always wear a good quality sunscreen with at least SPF 30 that protects against both types (UVB and UVA) rays. Apply sunscreen regularly, especially after swimming or sweating heavily.

Avoid hours of sunshine



The sun’s rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Avoid lying in direct sunlight during this time. If you do have to be outside, look for shady spots or wear protective clothing such as hats and light, long-sleeved clothing. It’s also possible to get a tan in the shade. Although this takes longer and is not as intense, it is less harmful.

Get a tan: Go for slow tanning



Patience is the key. Do not expose yourself to the intense midday sun for hours of sunbathing. Instead, start with short exposures to gradually acclimate your skin to the sun. This will reduce the risk of sunburn and your tan will last longer.

Natural results with self-tanner



Self-tanners are a safe alternative to a natural tan. They avoid UV rays and only color the top layer of skin. Modern self-tanners often achieve natural results without the typical orange hue. However, test the product on an inconspicuous area of ​​skin first to avoid allergic reactions.

nutrition and hydration



Eating a balanced diet and staying hydrated can improve the health of your skin. Eat foods rich in antioxidants and vitamins to protect skin cells from damage. Also, drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated and supple. Tip: Take a large, cool thermal mug with you when sunbathing.

Maintain a tan: After-sun care extends the durability



After a day in the sun, it’s important to take proper care of your skin. Use soothing after-sun lotions or gels to cool and hydrate skin. These products can help your tan last longer and aid skin regeneration.

Maintaining a healthy tan requires responsibility and caution. Always remember that protecting your skin from harmful UV rays is paramount. By using sunscreen, avoiding the blazing midday sun and using self-tanners, you can still get a nice tan without endangering your health.

