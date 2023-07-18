Getting oleanders to bloom with the right care

Oleander is an exotic plant loved by many gardeners for its gorgeous appearance and bright and colorful flowers. What to do if your oleander does not bloom and how to get oleander to bloom

These plants can be grown in the garden or in containers and are prized and loved for their profuse flowering. Of course, proper care is crucial to growing a healthy plant that you can enjoy for a long time. My oleander is not blooming, what to do? You can find out from this article which growth conditions are required for the exotic plant so that flowering is properly promoted.

Make oleanders bloom with the right pruning

Pruning is an important step in the proper development of your oleander. To get it to bloom, you need to know when and how to prune oleander properly. These plants flower briefly. In order to encourage flowering, you should prune your plant at the right time. When to cut oleanders? Cut back immediately after flowering. There are varieties that bloom well into autumn. Then you need to cut until mid-September. Oleander blooms on new wood. Thin out the plant by removing dead and overhanging branches.

Use the right cutting tools. Hand shears and pruning shears are usually sufficient for pruning oleanders. They still have to be sharp and disinfected. Wipe the tools down with a clean rag, soak them in a solution of one part bleach and three parts water for five minutes, and then rinse with clean water. If you disinfect your tools, you can reduce the spread of pathogens.

Pruning an oleander is not difficult. You need to plan ahead of time for the cut. Create a cutting plan. Make a note of the shape you want to achieve. First, find dead or damaged branches and trim them at the ground or where they connect to a healthy branch. In order for the plant to grow healthily, no more than a third of the entire bush should be removed. Cut the branches just above a leaf node to encourage new growth. Always wear protective clothing when pruning oleander as oleander is poisonous. Wash your hands and garden tools immediately.

Grow oleanders in full sun for profuse blooms

Oleanders thrive best in full sun and then bloom profusely. They also tolerate partial shade, but too little light will cause the plant to become limp and flower less. If you are growing several oleanders, plant them 2m apart so they have enough space to grow and not compete for light. As other plants grow around the oleander, they can begin to block out the sun and this will affect your oleander’s blooms.

Proper watering is important

Of course, the plant needs enough water to thrive and bloom magnificently. What oleander water needs should be considered? This plant tolerates drought as well as wind and salty or swampy soils. In fact, oleanders don’t require a lot of water, but that doesn’t mean you don’t need to water the plants. When there is a lack of water, they are not at their best, they start shedding their leaves and the flowers become fewer and not lush, but shriveled. This is a sign that the plants are not doing well.

With proper watering, oleanders can recover quickly. Note, however, that too much water can lead to root rot. Oleander prefers well-drained soil. If you grow oleander in a pot, you can water it from below. This way the amount of water the plant absorbs is controlled and there is no risk of root rot.

Avoid nutrient deficiencies if you want healthy buds

Of course, as with any other plant, the nutrients are a decisive factor for the good development of the oleander. If the plant is showing signs of nutrient deficiencies, such as yellow or pale green leaves, small leaves, or less flowering, then it’s time to start feeding your oleander properly.

Which fertilizer for oleanders? To encourage oleander flowers, use fertilizers that contain less nitrogen and more phosphorus and potassium. This is good for flowering. Note, however, that a bloom-enhancing fertilizer should not be used too often.

How often to fertilize oleanders? From spring to the end of August, fertilize your oleander about once a week to every 14 days. If you use a long-term fertilizer, the first fertilization in spring and another fertilization in early summer is sufficient.

Home remedies as fertilizer for oleanders

Oleanders respond particularly well to Coffee grounds as fertilizer, because the high content of nitrogen, phosphorus, minerals and potassium provides a high-quality natural fertilizer. How to fertilize oleanders with coffee grounds? It’s very easy. Leftover coffee grounds can be sprinkled thinly over the compost. Or dilute coffee grounds with water and water your plants with it. Coffee grounds make the soil acidic, so be careful with the amounts and don’t fertilize too much!

Banana peels work wonders as fertilizer. They contain a rich array of nutrients. Calcium promotes root growth and oxygenates the soil. The magnesium found in banana peels aids in photosynthesis, and sulfur also helps plants develop strong roots and ward off pests. Phosphorus is particularly important for flower formation because it promotes pollination. Potassium improves overall plant vitality and resistance to pests and diseases.

To get your oleander to bloom, use compost too, but not too much. For best results, take a mixed loam and supplement with about 25% organic compost.

Fight pests on oleander and save the plant

Of all the pests of the oleander, the Oleanderraupe the biggest pest. These pests gnaw small holes between the leaf veins and can defoliate the bush completely. The caterpillars are bright orange-red with conspicuous black tufts and are easy to spot. They are large and the safest and most effective way to control them is to simply pick and remove them by hand.

aphids are very common pests on oleander plants. Fight them off with a homemade soap and water mixture. Mealybugs are another tiny pest that damages the oleander by sucking out the juices. Combat them by regularly spraying the plants with canola oil and neem oil.

Proper care of oleanders in the pot

Oleanders need to be watered regularly because they dry out quickly in pots. The soil should be kept moist but not waterlogged, especially in summer and hot weather, and especially on young plants.

If the weather gets too hot, you even have to water the plants daily. Place the pot outdoors in a sheltered, south-facing spot in full sun. At temperatures below 10 °C, oleanders must be brought indoors.

If you keep the oleander indoors, put it in a (closed) window where it gets full sun through the pane, otherwise it will not bloom enough. The window should face east-south, and normal room temperature is very suitable for these plants.

A lid filled with plant fertilizer is added to the water in a watering can for the oleander plant in a bucket. In mid-spring, when the weather has warmed up, you can move a mature, established oleander directly outside, but a young, growing plant should be hardened off for at least 4-5 days before going outside.

Caution: Oleander plants are poisonous

Don’t let small children and pets have free access to your oleanders, because the plant is poisonous. Poisoning from eating an oleander plant can cause severe digestive problems, seizures, coma, and even death. Also, touching the leaves can cause skin irritation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

