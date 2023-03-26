It’s that time again – the big spring cleaning in the apartment or in the house is coming up. And at some point the corridor inevitably leads to the bathroom. Cleaning the toilet is definitely not at the top of our list of favorite activities, but it has to be done nonetheless. Because let’s be honest – a clean toilet is essential for a welcoming atmosphere and a yellowed toilet seat is not a pretty sight. However, in some cases this can become a real challenge. But don’t panic! There are actually many effective ways to get the toilet seat white again. So let’s go – roll up your sleeves and find out here how best to clean the toilet seat.

How does yellowish discoloration occur on the toilet seat?

It doesn’t sound particularly appetizing, but the yellow discoloration on the underside of the toilet seat is actually urine residue. As it dries, the pH of urine also rises and solidifies quite stubbornly on the toilet. For this reason, urine stains can no longer be removed from the toilet seat with ordinary store-bought cleaners. And that’s exactly why we’ve made ourselves smart for you and put together the best home remedies to get the toilet seat white again.

Getting the toilet seat white again: These home remedies really help

And here’s the good news – to whiten the toilet seat again, you only need things you most likely already have around the house. Depending on how bad the dirt is, some of the following home remedies may work better than others. So try different methods until you find what works best for you.

Clean the toilet seat with oven spray

So that you don’t have to buy a new toilet seat and thus spend money unnecessarily, there is a super simple trick to get the toilet seat white again. Many people swear by the effectiveness of oven spray against yellowing on the toilet seat. However, if you or someone in the household suffers from allergies, it is better to use ecological products without synthetic substances. To get the toilet seat white again, spray the areas generously with oven spray and leave it on for at least 20 minutes, depending on how dirty it is. Then wipe off with a damp cloth or alternatively scrub lightly with a soft brush.

With dishwasher tablets or heavy-duty detergent

Whether for yellowed laundry or to get the toilet seat white again – conventional dishwashing tabs have proven to be real all-rounders in the household. If you don’t have dishwasher tabs, you can also use heavy-duty detergent in powder form. The method takes a little longer than most home remedies, but the result is much better. First, dissolve dishwashing tablets or laundry detergent in a large bucket or in the bathtub with warm water. Unscrew the toilet seat and put the solution. Leave on for at least 4 hours or preferably overnight and then wipe off with a damp cloth.

Getting the toilet seat white again with baking soda

Baking soda and some vinegar – that’s all you need to get that yellowed toilet seat white again. To do this, mix 1 package of packing powder with 1-2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to form a paste and apply it to the toilet seat. Leave on for 2-3 hours and then wipe off with cold water and a cloth.

Clean the toilet seat with toothpaste

We can clean our sneaker soles with toothpaste. So it makes sense that we could also use it to get the toilet seat white again. To achieve the best possible results, use high-quality toothpaste with a whitening effect. Simply scrub the yellowed areas with toothpaste and a brush or damp cloth and leave for 3-4 hours. Remove with a sponge and lukewarm water.

Citric acid against urine stains

With its whitening effect, powdered citric acid is one of the most effective home remedies for removing urine stains from the toilet seat. To do this, mix 2-3 tablespoons of citric acid with a little water to form a paste and apply it to the toilet seat. However, some caution is required, because citric acid is quite aggressive and can severely damage plastic or rubber. So only use citric acid for very stubborn dirt and make sure you remove it well afterwards. Do not leave the paste on for more than 10 minutes.

Clean toilet with dirt eraser

No chemical agents, no aggressive acids – dirt erasers are becoming increasingly popular and are used in all kinds of households. These are available in all drugstores and are ideal for getting the toilet seat white again. Simply wet the dirt eraser and use it to clean the toilet seat until you remove the stains.

How often to clean the toilet seat?

To avoid stubborn urine stains, it is important that we clean the toilet seat regularly. After all, the toilet is one of the most used household items and a dirty toilet seat provides a breeding ground for numerous germs and bacteria. Especially if there are several people in the household, you should clean the toilet seat about every 2-3 days. For daily cleaning, it is best to use neutral cleaning agents or a mild hand soap. Dirt erasers are also suitable for cleaning the toilet seat gently and quickly.