Getting yellowed pillows white again: This is how it works!

The discolored cushions give the impression that they are much more worn than they actually are. It’s possible to get rid of the spots, and there’s a reasonable explanation for how they got there in the first place. Even if you change your sheets and pillowcases regularly, when was the last time you paid some attention to the yellow stains on your pillows? We will tell you how you can get yellowed pillows white again!

What is the cause of the yellowing of the cushions?

Pillow yellowing can be caused by a number of factors, but sweat is by far the most common cause of these stains. Some people sweat a lot more than others when they sleep. The more a person sweats, the more moisture penetrates through the pillowcase and onto the pillow, making the stains even more visible. And when you consider how many hours our head and face rest on the pillow, the cumulative effect is plain to see.

In addition to sweat, it’s possible that the problem is also your hair: especially if it’s particularly greasy or if you often go to bed with wet or damp hair. There is a possibility that the yellow spots were caused by certain cosmetics and skin care products. It is also possible that it is drool. Most discoloration can be avoided by using a waterproof pillowcase before placing your pillowcase on top.

Make yellowed pillows white again with home remedies

Even the highest quality pillows can discolour over time. However, with a little know-how about removing stains, particularly sweat stains, you can permanently remove those yellow stains from your pillows.

Turn yellowed pillows white again in the washing machine

Before washing your pillows in this way, be sure to check the care labels attached to the pillows. In most cases, polyester pillows can be machine washed, while memory foam pillows require a different method.

You need:

120 ml dishwashing liquid

60 ml vinegar

70 g washing soda

1 tbsp detergent

1 container

dryer balls

Laundry soda, vinegar, laundry detergent, and dishwashing liquid should be mixed together in a compact container before using them to bleach and whiten yellowed pillows. Place the pillow in the washing machine, then apply the cleaning solution as you would any clothing item. Due to the consistency of this cleaner, it tends to stick to the fabric of the pillow, requiring an extra wash. To remove the residue, you should run the wash cycle again, but this time with hot water only.

This method, which is not only easy to carry out but also very efficient, is excellent for removing sweat stains from pillows. Yellow stains are easy to remove and then you can tumble dry the pillows. Also, throw some tennis balls or dryer balls in the machine to speed up the drying process. As the pillows dry, the balls ensure even heating and give them a fluffier look. Dry the pillow on the lowest heat setting.

How to remove yellow stains from pillows by hand washing

To remove yellow stains from pillows that cannot be machine cleaned, the following steps are required:

Apply detergent to the stains to make them easier to remove.

Allow the agent to take effect – depending on the age and severity of the stain 15 minutes – 1 hour.

In a shallow bowl or bucket, mix some hot water and gentle liquid detergent to create a cleaning solution.

Gently scrub the stain with a toothbrush or a cloth dipped in the detergent solution.

When the stain is mostly gone, repeat the process, gently rubbing your pillow with the damp cloth to remove the soap and residue. This time, however, use water that does not contain detergents.

It may take several applications, but eventually the discoloration should be gone.

Either pat the pillow dry with a towel or allow it to air dry until completely dry.

Baking soda and vinegar for brilliant white pillows

In most cases, bed pillows filled with materials such as down, feathers, or memory foam should not be submerged in water. The following description shows you how to clean pillows with a DIY stain remover to make them white.

Apply some baking soda to the stained area and scrub the stains with an old toothbrush that has been dipped in vinegar. Use a cloth dampened with water to remove the unpleasant residue. You can also put the vinegar in a spray bottle and use it to apply vinegar to the baking soda at the same time. The combination of baking soda and vinegar is a powerful weapon that can clean a wide variety of stains on a variety of surfaces.

Get pillows clean again with borax or bleach

The first thing to remember is that the longer stains are allowed to remain, the more difficult they are to remove. This means that as soon as you notice any form of yellowing, you should go ahead and clean the cushions and not delay doing so any longer than necessary.

Whether your pillows are stained or not, you should wash them at least twice a year. You’ve no doubt checked the label and taken care of the care instructions – like how to machine wash the pillow (if it’s even possible). To remove stains you should do the same but add 120ml of bleach and 140g of borax in addition to your regular detergent. Then wash and dry the pillow according to the instructions provided.