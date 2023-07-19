Home » Getting younger: Harvard researchers want to use chemical cocktails to reverse aging
Getting younger: Harvard researchers want to use chemical cocktails to reverse aging

by admin
There is talk of a “groundbreaking study”, of “new standards in the fight against aging”. With these words scientists from Harvard Medical School describe their recently published research results. The team from the renowned university has now published a new paper in the specialist journal “Aging”. The title, “Discovery of Chemical Agents to Reverse Aging and Restore Cell Function,” gives hope for great things. But what is behind it?

Harvard researchers want to reverse cell aging

The team looked for molecules that, in combination, were able to reverse cell aging. To rejuvenate human cells, they developed special tests – and finally identified six chemical cocktails. In experiments, these were able to restore cells to their youthful state in less than a week. Means: Instead of copying the aging cells, the body forms new and young ones.

“The implications of this new discovery are far-reaching, opening up possibilities for regenerative medicine and potentially whole-body rejuvenation,” the researchers write in their release. By developing a chemical alternative to age reversal using gene therapy, this research could revolutionize the treatment of aging, injuries and age-related diseases.

At the same time, the discovery offers the potential for lower costs and shorter development times for certain therapies. Preparations for human clinical trials are currently underway.

Researchers hope for a future where “body rejuvenation becomes a reality”

“Until recently, the best we could do was age slowly. New discoveries suggest we can now reverse it,” said David A. Sinclair of Harvard Medical School’s Department of Genetics and principal investigator on the project. “This process has previously required gene therapy, which has limited its widespread use.”

See also  These foods cannot be missing on your table because they purify the body

The Harvard team envisions a future “where age-related diseases can be effectively treated, injuries can be repaired more efficiently, and the dream of whole-body rejuvenation becomes a reality.”

Back to youth with a pill? researchers skeptical

The new discovery offers the potential to reverse aging with a single pill. Possibilities ranged from improving eyesight to effectively treating numerous age-related diseases.

Whether and when this future described by the Harvard researchers will become a reality remains to be seen. However, the first voices from uninvolved scientists are at least a little more cautious – and skeptical.

Biogerontologist Matt Kaeberlein told the Daily Mail that the method was innovative. The cocktails would have useful therapeutic properties. However, the study does not prove this sufficiently. “They should have validated at least one of these cocktails in an animal and shown improvements in age-related health scores or lifespan before making these claims about effects on biological aging,” he clarifies.

And other experts also share their skepticism on Twitter. Charles Brenner of the Division of Diabetes and Cancer Metabolism at the Beckman Research Institute at the City of Hope National Medical Center also references the findings there. He writes that Sinclair is talking about “groundbreaking results” that aren’t there.

