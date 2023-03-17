Antonino Spinalbese he was one of the most discussed protagonists of the current edition of the Gf Vip; And not just for the journey through the House – which is itself concluded last month – but also for his special friendship with Geneva Lamborghiniwith whom he exchanged a kiss in the sauna, never caught by the cameras of the Gf.

Apparently, however, dating with Geneva it is not continuing and it was revealed by the weekly Chi. Specifically, the magazine had assumed that Spinalbese had braked the interest in the ex vippona. Also, in the last few hours Antoninus has been paparazzi in attitudes that seem much more than friendly with Carolina Tighterand competitor to Beijing Express.

The Whoopsee portal published the photos that portray them together after spending an evening in Milan:

His experience at “Big Brother VIP” has been over for a few weeks now and, after immediately returning to his little Luna Marí, Antonino Spinalbese has also resumed his daily life and social life. In fact, here he is while, after being at the Beefbar in Milan in the company of a friend, he too was joined by the former Miss Italy and competitor of the current edition of “Beijing Express” Carolina Stramare. Before she took him home, the two decided to enjoy a drink in a Milanese club.

But that’s not all, because it was already rumored in recent days that Carolina e Antoninus they had met after the fashion week in Paris, and from there they had started following each other; so much so that they were also tagged in the same place, as the following photos demonstrate: