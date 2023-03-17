Home Health Gf Vip 7, Antonino Spinalbese paparazzi with Carolina Stramare (Photo)
Gf Vip 7, Antonino Spinalbese paparazzi with Carolina Stramare (Photo)

Antonino Spinalbese he was one of the most discussed protagonists of the current edition of the Gf Vip; And not just for the journey through the House – which is itself concluded last month – but also for his special friendship with Geneva Lamborghiniwith whom he exchanged a kiss in the sauna, never caught by the cameras of the Gf.

Apparently, however, dating with Geneva it is not continuing and it was revealed by the weekly Chi. Specifically, the magazine had assumed that Spinalbese had braked the interest in the ex vippona. Also, in the last few hours Antoninus has been paparazzi in attitudes that seem much more than friendly with Carolina Tighterand competitor to Beijing Express.

