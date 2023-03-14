Big Brother Vip 2022/2023

Andrea Maestrelli was eliminated from televoting in the Monday 13 March episode of Big Brother Vip but returned to the game thanks to the return ticket. Antonella Fiordelisi, Daniele Dal Moro, Giaele De Donà, Micol Incorvaia, Milena Miconi, Nikita Pelizon and Luca Onestini in nominations: one of them will fly to the final on Thursday.

The contestant eliminated in the March 13 episode of Big Brother VIP was Andrea Maestrelli. He lost on televoting against Nikita Pelizon, Daniele Dal Moro and Giaele De Donà, but once he got back to the studio he discovered he had the box with the return ticket: he had the chance to get back into the game. Nominated Antonella Fiordelisi, Daniele Dal Moro, Giaele De Donà, Micol Incorvaia, Milena Miconi, Nikita Pelizon and Luca Onestini: the public from home will vote on who among them can fly to the final. Tonight’s appointment opened with a moment dedicated to Antonella Fiordelisi, who received a birthday surprise from her boyfriend Edoardo Donnamaria, who was disqualified last week. Then a comparison between Daniele and Luca Onestini on the relationship with Oriana Marzoli, who in turn was the protagonist of a touching story about her family.

Andrea Maestrelli eliminated in the episode of March 13, 2023 but returns: the percentages

Andrea Maestrelli was the competitor eliminated from televoting in the episode of 13 March. The safe competitors were Nikita Pelizon, Daniele Dal Moro and Giaele De Donà. Here are the voting percentages:

Nikita Pelizon 34%

Andrea Maestrelli 11%

Daniele Dal Moro 33%

Giaele De Donà 22%

Once the VIP entered the studio, he discovered his destiny: thanks to the return ticket contained in the envelope, he was able to return to the house. He continues on his way to the final.

Stefano Fiordelisi at the GF for Antonella’s birthday: “You have become an incredible woman”

The four nominees of the March 13 episode

Who are the nominated contestants

Antonella Fiordelisi, Daniele Dal Moro, Giaele De Donà, Micol Incorvaia, Milena Miconi, Nikita Pelizon and Luca Onestini they are the competitors who ended up in the televoting: someone among them in the episode of Thursday 16 March 2023 will fly to the final. The evening’s nominations took place with the pyramid voting system: the VIPs were unaware that the names with the most votes will be in contention for the final. So Onestini and Tavassi named Nikita Pelizon, Giaele named Daniele, Nikita and Alberto Giaele. Milena clearly sent Onestini to televoting, Micol sent Antonella to the nomination who once again reciprocated the vote. Daniele mentioned Milena’s name, Oriana that of Nikita.

What happened in the March 13th episode

The March 13 episode of GF Vip, less than a month before the final, opened with a moment dedicated to Antonella and Edoardo. The girl received a video message from her boyfriend and declared her love for her, saying she was ready to move to Rome. Then a comparison between Daniele Dal Moro and Luca Onestini regarding their relationship with Oriana Marzoli. The Venetian model is annoyed by some of the girl’s behavior with her roommate, but she reiterated that it is just a friend. Oriana was also the protagonist of a touching story about her personal story, from her relationship with her family to love stories. Stefano Fiordelisi made a surprise to his daughter Antonella for her birthday, Tavassi and Micol then talked about their relationship.