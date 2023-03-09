Edoardo Donnamaria disqualified. Tonight, during the live broadcast on Thursday 9 March, one of Alberto De Pisis, Antonella Fiordelisi, Davide Donadei, Giaele De Donà, Milena Miconi, Nikita Pelizon and Luca Onestini, will have to definitively leave the house of Big Brother Vip

22.30 Televoting officially closed

22.27 Edo leaves the house to the applause of the competitors

22.20 Antonella goes in tears to embrace her Edo

22.04 «We lose one of the protagonists of this edition. Right in our chat we said “Edoardo, if you’re not well, go out”». Donnamaria “I don’t know what to say, I’m sorry, but especially for Antonella who doesn’t deserve it”

22.01 Donnamaria “After our chat I checked myself, but at that moment I was very disappointed because I had done some things for Antonella”. Signorini «I am very disappointed and sorry. In recent months we have already intervened to condemn out-of-control behavior and your excessively vulgar language. You enter people’s houses, it’s not good. Edoardo we have often been tolerant with the group and with you in particular, after my last call as if nothing had happened you had yet another exaggerated reaction with an aggressive and intolerable attitude, the consequences are inevitable: you are officially disqualified from the game”

21.59 Signorini «I swear I never wanted you to raise this hand, we had also talked about it personally in the confessional, you confessed to me that you were at the limit but unfortunately yesterday afternoon while you were preparing that sandwich for Antonella you raised the bar and exceeded the limit. You have been called several times, up to the last one and when I saw that scene there I never wanted to see it, can you explain to me why?»

21.58 But it’s not over yet, in addition to Tavassi there will also be a new provision. It’s up to Edoardo Donnamaria

21.55 «We expected an appropriate attitude especially after the previous ones, unfortunately your reaction of uncontrolled anger accompanied among other things by a vulgar curse, it is not admissible that despite the reminder of the last episode it was not respected. For this you are admonished. It’s about having a responsible behavior, there is a line to respect. I tell everyone, if this line is so firm and rigorous that nothing else is respect for good manners, if it doesn’t suit you, the door is open and you can leave”. An apology arrives from Tavassi who smiles anyway.

21.52 Signorini: «After months and months of imprisonment, what you do may escape you, but let’s talk about what happened last Tuesday, you were playing billiards with Onestini, how did you end that game? Don’t you remember? You had an uncontrolled reaction of anger, you took the cue and threw it violently, and you followed this gesture with yet another vulgar expression. There was this problem and it shouldn’t exist anymore, the GF after having viewed the images and a provision arrived» «But you won’t kill me for a billiard cue?», replies Tavassi

21.51 Signorini: “Last week I reprimanded the Vipponi giving a very specific line, but this line was not respected”. The conductor calls Tavassi in the confessional

21.48 Alfonso Signorini enters the studio. There are 25 days left until the final

21.44 The advances of Alfonso Singorini on the bitch of Thursday 9 March: tonight Nikità will have a discussion with Ivana about Luca Onestini. Seven Vipponi in nominations and a provision on the way

ADVANCES

Big Brother Vip is back on channel 5 tonight. There are seven great protagonists of this edition in televoting: Alberto De Pisis, Antonella Fiordelisi, Davide Donadei, Giaele De Donà, Milena Miconi, Nikita Pelizon and Luca Onestini, one of them will have to leave the house permanently.

As Alfonso Signorini announced in the previews, the GF Vip is viewing the images and there will be a new and tough measure on the way.

The final is scheduled for Monday 3 April and in the last episode Oriana Marzoli has already “settled” her first ticket. According to the polls circulating on the web, the Vippone who most risks elimination would seem to be Davide Donadei. While Nikita is the contestant to collect the most support.

