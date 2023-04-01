news-txt”>

“Will there be new outbreaks and future pandemics? The problem is not if, but when. Having already this certainty, we must learn from the lesson we have experienced, to immediately control the next epidemic”. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general, said this on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Carlo Urbani Museum in Casteplanio, in the Marche region, the birthplace of the infectious disease specialist whose twentieth anniversary of his disappearance occurs. Recalling that Urbani was the first to recognize the danger of a syndrome unknown at the time, Sars, and the steadfastness of the doctor from the Marches in immediately countering the contagion with a containment and quarantine protocol, Ghebreyesus recalled how one of the greatest legacies of Urbani was that of an “ideal of equitable healthcare and closeness to vulnerable populations”. A lesson that is still “very current” today, he underlined: “the lesson we have had since the last covid epidemic, and which we will have to remember, is precisely that of the lack of equity”. “We have also been forced to see in the latest emergencies – he added – problems of inequality in the distribution of vaccines and in access to treatment, with industrialized countries that immediately had access to the vaccination program while the poor ones were left behind”. “The WHO-he admitted he-immediately developed a mechanism for distributing vaccines but there were hitches. This is why I say that we will need structural solutions to correct structural problems”.