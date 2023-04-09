Lukas Klaschinski and Stefanie Stahl are the power duo of psychotainment. The best-selling author and podcast pro have just completed a near-sold-out tour. They write for the star every two weeks on topics from the areas of partnership, family and sex. This time it’s about ghosting. Lukas Klaschinski and Stefanie Stahl

Stephanie Stahl: In addition to “toxic relationship” or “gaslighting”, “ghosting” is another term from the dating world that is on everyone’s lips. Ghosting is an unannounced complete loss of contact and communication without explanation. So the person suddenly disappears from the scene, suddenly stops responding to messages and calls, ignores all inquiries or blocks you on social media – and all for no apparent reason. Although the term is often used in the context of romantic relationships, ghosting can also occur in other relationships, such as friendships or within the family.