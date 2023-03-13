Giovanni and Chiara met on a dating app, they started chatting, calling each other, then they met in person and started dating. In short, all is well, at least until Giovanni out of the blue, without any explanation, a phone call or a message, disappears. Chiara calls him but he doesn’t answer; she writes to him and nothing. Contacts are also blocked everywhere.

What is Ghosting?

The story of Giovanni and Chiara is one among many. Experts call it ghosting, from ghost (ghost in English), and it is a phenomenon that occurs when the person with whom a bond has been established suddenly disappears, precisely, like a ghost. If it is true that it happens to many people, and therefore you take it into account, you never arrive prepared. Ghostati, as those who undergo this breaking mode are called, define it as a bolt from the blue.

The first reaction is usually lo fright, one wonders what could have happened to the other person to not answer the phone and no longer be reachable. The first thought is that she was involved in an accident, hit by a sudden illness, a blow. And there is indeed a blow, but those who soon end up taking it all in discovering that the ghost is perfectly fine, is alive and well, he just decided to download the other one and deliberately ignore itthus leaving him with a very difficult task: to overcome it alone.

Ghosted people don’t get the chance to put a full stop and move on

Being left hurts, that’s known. According to neuroscience, even physically. “Social or emotional rejection has been shown to activate the same areas in the brain as physical pain,” he says Grace Attiliemeritus professor of social psychology at the Sapienza University of Rome and author of the book The brain in love. Women and men in the age of neuroscience (The Mill).

Depending on the personality, everyone faces this event in a different way: those who cry and despair, those who immediately start a sort of negotiation to try to bring their partner back to themselves, those who seek revenge. «They are all reactions, however, which presuppose that the other person exists in some way. When you get ghosted instead the more problem is that the other is not there» continues the psychologist. “This makes everything more painful and difficult than a traditional breakup mainly for two aspects: the lack of closure and what in jargon is called disconfirmation”.

Being denied any kind of communication inevitably leaves things hanging. «Whoever stays doesn’t have the chance to put a full stop and move on, figure out what went wrong in the relationship. It also lacks the opportunity to make sense of its story, whatever that may be. So you are left alone at the mercy of questions and doubts», says Attili. Added to this is an even more poisoned apple: the person who abandons disconfirms the other because he treats him as if he didn’t exist. “The situation is reversed: it is those who are left who end up feeling like a ghost,” continues the expert.

Ghosting undermines self-esteem and self-confidence

«Furthermore, when someone ignores us, they implicitly convey the message that we don’t even deserve to receive a communication, an answer, a severely undermining self-esteem and self-confidence. The most common thoughts become “I deserve nothing”, “I am worth nothing”, “I wasn’t attractive enough”. Feelings of guilt also often arise because you think you have done something so wrong and unpleasant that he caused the other person to disappear. In short, one is turned against oneself rather than against the departed. Also because the other is not there».

Why is ghosting done?

Those who turn on their heels and flee without justifications have always existed, but today the numbers regarding the phenomenon are higher. «It’s not difficult to understand why in a world of relationships that are born, stratified and closed with a click», explains Attili. «Social networks have certainly given more visibility and resonance, but if ghosting is on the rise, it is because more and more often the acquaintances are fleeting, intermittent, fluid, carried out with a low investment so a minimal obstacle, a drop in interest or boredom takes over, to decide to move on to something else.

Giving explanations, speaking sincerely about feelings or needs requires a considerable effort, perceived as disproportionate to a fragile bond”. It gets so much easier that way, hiding behind the screen and not facing the consequences.

Sometimes we disappear out of shyness or because we are unable to face problems

It must be said that behind a silence different reasons can also be hidden, not always malevolent and selfish. “For some, disappearing is a shield, as for people who are not able to deal with problems, who feel bad about causing displeasure, do not know how to manage a conflict or the aggressions that can derive from it”, explains the expert.

A 2020 study published by the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships investigated the ghosting experiences of a sample of 328 individuals to shed light on different aspects of the phenomenon including the reasons that led to it. The researchers found that it wasn’t always done with malicious or knowing intent. For 8% of the research sample it was a way to protect themselves from aggression, 16% did it so as not to hurt the other, arguing that a communicated refusal could be even more harmful than ghosting.

The profile of the ghostatore

Are we all potential ghosters? According to science, no, those who opt for the ruthless game of silence tend to respond to a certain psychological profile. A recent study conducted by Peter Jonason at the University of Padua investigated in particular the correlation between ghosting and the so-called dark triad of personality, corresponding to psychopathy, Machiavellianism and narcissism. The researchers involved 341 volunteers between the ages of 18 and 72 and assessed their dark triad traits through a 27-item questionnaire: for each item such as “it’s not wise to reveal your secrets” or “people see me as a natural leader », participants had to answer their degree of agreement.

The researchers compared the results and score with responses about ghosting. Volunteers had to state whether they thought this was an acceptable way to end a short- or long-term relationship and whether they had ever done so. Well, research has shown that personality traits of Machiavellianism and psychopathy are indeed associated with ghosting: therefore those who had them more accentuated were more inclined or considered it admissible. Of course this doesn’t mean that anyone who ghosts is a psychopath, the author himself claims that not everyone who does it has a high level of dark triad.

«I narcissists, in particular, can lead to falling into the trap», adds the psychologist. «They are people who have a great need to be flattered and to this end they implement various strategies. Then, when the other person no longer brings joy or satisfaction, she throws herself away.’

Among the alarm bells of ghosting is “love bombing”

But is it possible to recognize them before it’s too late? «An alarm bell can be the so-called love bombing» warns Attili. “She is a manipulation strategy in which the partner, typically narcissistic, bombards his object of interest with attention, messages, gifts, in order to gain control over his life. In the face of an excess of compliments, an abuse of gifts or other signs of dysfunctional behavior, such as avoidant attitudes, it is better to remain cautious ».

What to do to not suffer too much: all the advice

Shy or Machiavellian, the fact remains that ghosting hurts, but you can learn not to suffer too much from it. «The first tip is not to insist: those who run away don’t go back, chasing a ghost would only add suffering and frustration», advises Attili. «Isolation should also be avoided; in these cases the desire to withdraw from sociality easily emerges, however social support is of great help. You have to distract yourself, don’t constantly think about the relationship, which would favor anxiety and sadness, and seek support from your network of friends and relatives. It may also be helpful for someone to write down everything they feel they still need to say about the situation.

Most of all to overcome suffering you have to do some work on yourself. It is important to stop the feeling of not feeling worthy enough as soon as possible, recover self-worth, avoid self-criticism and focus on the negative aspects of the person who has used this method. It must be remembered that those who interrupt a relationship in this way carry a mixture of harmful feelings with them and that the dysfunctionality belongs to those who implement the ghosting. The other person left because of her own problems which have nothing to do with whoever stayed.’

If you can’t face the event alone and the friendship network isn’t enough, you can ask for help from a professional. “Starting a course of psychotherapy can help to think about disappointed expectations, the fear of rejection and is a valuable support for learning to manage emotions, thus treasuring the experience for future relationships,” concludes the psychologist.

In long-term relationships it is a difficult trauma to overcome

It’s not exclusive to short relationships. Although more rarely, ghosting can also happen in established couples. “In these cases, an unexplained breakup takes on the characteristics of a real trauma, so it’s even more difficult to think of being able to deal with the event alone,” explains the psychologist Grazia Attili.

«With the help of a professional, what is defined in jargon can be elaborated mourning. It is a journey made up of various stages. It starts with trying to remember the pre-breakup episodes, then works to avoid idealizing the person who is gone. At the same time, any recriminations must be managed. The duration of the therapy varies from case to case, everyone needs their own time to gradually come to accept the loss and overcome the difficulties».

