GialappaShow, the report cards: Fiorello flash (score 5), Nargi luxury (score 9)

Federica Nargi, luxury “replacement”: vote 9

She has never written a book, she arrived (inexplicably) eleventh at Miss Italia, Forest immediately tells her that she was called because Costanza Caracciolo was busy. Yet Federica Nargi, after having “defeated the fearsome lobby of the Sardinian blackberry veline”, became the protagonist of a spotless management, in perfect chemistry with Michele Foresta. Announced as a “revelation of Such and Which Show”, this is precisely the moment in which the viewer realizes that she has participated in it. She starts out of tune with Cristina D’Avena and, all the while, she manages to dose mockery and determination while she keeps the rudder firmly. Particularly brilliant in throws, Nargi does not break or bend in the face of the vitriolic wickedness of the Gialappi. Perfect synthesis between sacrificial victim and true presenter, we hope that the next calls to present the GialappaShow will concern this episode by taking notes. The former tissue flies where so far only Cristina Chiabotto had dared and competes with her for the man of the match crown. Not that the competition so far has been all that competitive, but so be it. Good!

Fiorello, a flash disappointment (what did he go there for?): vote 5

Impossible to reject Rosario Fiorello. And instead, here we are. After last Sunday’s teaser, expectations were very high. The public expected to see him interact with the Gialappis for a crossover that would make TV history. Sadly, that was not the case. As much as the cameo remains prestigious, a little bitterness remains in the mouth in the face of this flash appearance. Ciuri, Fabrizio Biggio and the historic author Giovanni Benincasa buzz the famous garage of the transmission studio. Thirty seconds later, one minute at the most, it’s all over. Just enough time to bully poor Biggio, Gherarducci and Santin don’t know who he is because only Francesco Mandelli of I Soliti Idioti is remembered, and the dream of a Multiverse populated by the champions of our comedy vanishes. As the Supreme of Correggio sang in the 1990s, “those who are satisfied enjoy it like this”. And then we are not satisfied. Will it be for next time? Meanwhile, the question remains: aside from the hype generated, what did Fiore go there to do? Disappointed, we continue to dream anyway. But that’s not how you play with the feelings of the viewers, you don’t do it. Neri per Caso would be singing a capella Quit Playing Games with my Heart by the Backstreet Boys right now.

Raf wins the Raf look-alike contest: vote 8

It tells how Charlie Chaplin came second in a Charlie Chaplin lookalike contest. During the fifth episode of the GialappaShow the same almost happened to Raf, saved only by an improbable final comeback against an opponent with distinctly oriental features. The singer’s guest gave one of the best moments of this entire edition. In an exchange with Forest, the conductor confesses to him how his high school girlfriend had a poster of his in the bedroom: “You have witnessed our first time. I must confess that all my life I have always seen you more as a voyeur than as a singer”. Hilarity and embarrassment accompany the feral joke, but Raf doesn’t shy away from the Gialappi’s games. Here he is immediately reinterpreting George Michael’s Faith together with Neri per Caso (a great musical moment, by the way). And then, finally, the duet we didn’t know we needed: the one with the by now mythological boys Cin Cin Balbontin and Ceccon, true icons of the show. “And we know how it ends…”. Raf super promoted for self-irony and art of sketching: he doesn’t even flinch when Forest suggests he renew “Gente di Mare” transforming it, to be more in step with the times, into “people of the sea, sky and land”. Overall, and surprisingly, Raf is better than Fiorello.

Brenda Lodigiani, her illicit Berti is starting to tire: 5.5 votes

It is the incomparable Ester Ascione, leading character of the GialappaShow and queen of memes on social media. Inspired, even without explicitly declaring it, by Sophia the Robot seen at Jimmy Fallon in 2017, the android is now the backbone of the show. To wear the warmongering clothes, Brenda Lodigiani, finally to the rescue after years of apprenticeship. From the first episode, the imitator also gives the public a splendid version of Orietta Berti that we have always promoted. By the fifth, however, she begins to creak. After sponsoring radioactive waste, narcotics and sawn-off guns, this time it’s up to a large amount of fake money produced, as always, by the shady “Pasini Brothers”. She elicits smiles, please, but she starts to get repetitive. Other comedians of the cast (for example Toni Bonji, Antonio Ornano, Balbontin and Ceccon, Ubaldo Pantani) have already taken steps to integrate new characters. The right moment could also have arrived for Lodigiani. We look forward to it, you have all the credentials to be able to have fun with pyrotechnics. She’s not a real fail, just an incentive to do more.

Forest very incorrect, it is a national heritage: vote 10

Impossible to give Michele Foresta less than ten. In particular, during this fifth episode he definitively let go of the handbrake, giving moments of ferocious fun, pace of political correctness. To begin with, he opened the episode in the role of “a generic Carlo Conti”, including the tanned complexion. As if he were a “counter presenter”, in short, him. An ingenious and at the same time very courageous move, given that the “blackface” alarm could have exploded at any moment on Twitter. Indeed, some complained. At least for the moment, however, the situation can be said to be under control. Once this first possible quagmire has been cleared, the curtain with Raf “voyeur” remains memorable and the chemistry demonstrated with the co-host on duty Federica Nargi was not bad at all. Right from the start, he complimented her in his own way: “You got the better of the lobby of Sardinian blackberry veline, like Canalis, Sattalis, Cucciaris…”. The barbs at the showgirl’s address are countless: “You’re only here because your husband wanted a free evening and we wanted to do him this favour”, “Is it true that you went to dance school? They were the best three days of your life, yes?”. A deadly escalation to which the former tissue (blackberry, but not Sardinian) managed to respond with irony, grace and class, but above all without being distracted. It’s a pity we won’t find it again next Sunday, but luckily Forest is there.

Betti, “the chefs on TV have pissed off” (and in fact): vote 6-

There is a lot of culinary art at the GialappaShow. If the most successful column is certainly the wonderful and surreal Cucinare Guidando by Marcello Cesena (this time also grappling with a direct parody of Masterchef), Alessandro Betti tries to give his contribution with a somewhat weak and repetitive character. From the prestigious fires of the Sublime Osteria degli Eletti, just two tables away, the starred chef punctually refuses to give the ingredients of his expensive recipes, instead skimping on details about his hot liaison with his sister-in-law. “Chefs on TV have pissed off,” he says. And indeed, perhaps, it is so. Parodies included, by now we are used to seeing them in all guises, even in Beijing Express. Betti works better, therefore, in the role of the Fachiro Tandoori, even if, also in this case, he gives the idea of ​​that potentially very good student who, however, doesn’t apply himself too much. Certain that it will be able to give us better emotions and laughter than these, we promote it just barely. Indeed, “Appanè”.

Ornano recovers thanks to the Maneskin: vote 7

His Brando Godano, smug narrator of VIP lives, was struggling to take off. During this fifth episode, by transferring the goal from Gianluca Vacchi to the Maneskin, he managed to recover. Antonio Ornano offers very vivid images to tell the career of the young Roman band that conquered the whole world. “Damiano has an incredible charm, already at sixteen he had seen more potatoes than clouds” remains a joke to be framed (and perhaps recycled, sarcastically, in everyday life at the address of some self-styled “sommelier”). On the other hand, Vinicio, the influencer dad, is always quite in shape and on the occasion of his fifth TV appearance he pours out a quantity of bad words that cannot be reproduced here. At the same time, the tutorial on how to survive the opening of a teenage son’s soccer bag is effective, complete with a gas mask and net of scattered insults. He empathizes, even. Ornano gains altitude and moves away from the risk of remaining the bottom of the show. Good for him, let’s hope it continues like this. Ruthless and successful.

