Sebastiani is Director of the UOC Rheumatology of S. Camillo-Forlanini in Rome. “I inherit a solid and growing Scientific Society. We have great challenges ahead: early diagnoses, an increase in the number of specialists, support for medical research and new information campaigns”.

28 NOV –

Gian Domenico Sebastiani is the new National President of the Italian Society of Rheumatology (Sir). The election took place during the 59th National Congress of the Scientific Society which closes today in Rimini and which saw the participation of over 1,500 specialists from all over our country. In the two-year period 2020/22 he held the position of President Elect of SIR and takes over from the Perugian Roberto Gerli.

Sebastiani was born in Ascoli Piceno in 1958. Graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the “La Sapienza” University of Rome in 1983, he obtained a specialization in Rheumatology (and then in Internal Medicine) at the same University. Subsequently he started a long career within the San Camillo hospital in the capital. He has also taught at the University of Rome “Tor Vergata”. He is currently Director of the UOC Rheumatology, S. Camillo Forlanini Hospital in Rome.

“I am honored to be able to lead SIR for the next two years – says President Sebastiani -. I inherit an extremely solid and rapidly growing Scientific Society both in terms of number of members and scientific production. For the near future we want to continue promoting Italian rheumatology and for this we have to face great challenges. The first is to increase the early diagnosis of diseases and reduce waiting lists for patients. The second, closely connected to the first, is to increase the number of rheumatology specialists who are currently lacking, especially in some central-southern regions of the peninsula. As SIR we are already engaged and have been funding scholarships for students, researchers and medical managers for several years. We are also supporting training activities throughout Italy dedicated to young colleagues. Finally, to relaunch the importance of the rheumatologist within the national health system, we will continue with awareness campaigns aimed at patients, caregivers and institutions, including through Sirweb TV. We will launch new projects dedicated exclusively to the lay public”.

“This is the program that the renewed top management of SIR intend to implement in the two-year period 2022-24 – continues Sebastiani -. To obtain concrete results, it will be essential to strengthen the dialogue and collaborations with Institutions, patient associations and other Scientific Societies, both Italian and foreign. All this will be accompanied by the usual activity in support of medical-scientific research, which has always distinguished SIR. From 2014 to today we have launched 8 strategic clinical and epidemiological research projects, and supported the activity of 20 Study Groups which have achieved excellent results and which have made the SIR a point of reference also for European colleagues”.

Sebastiani will have at his side, at the top management of SIR, Ennio Lubrano Di Scorpaniello (Vice president), Andrea Doria (President Elect), Joseph Provenzano (Secretary General) e Roberto Gerli (Past President). The new directors are: Laura Bogliolo, Roberto Bortolotti, Paola Cipriani, Fabrizio Conti, Maria Antonietta D’Agostino, Lucia Dardani, Marcello Govoni, Claudia Lomater, Angela Anna Padula, Sabrina Paolino and Enrico Tirri. Secretary to the Presidency will be the doctor Immaculate Conception.

November 28, 2022

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Work and Professions

