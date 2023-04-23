Giancarlo Cancelleri leaves the Five Stars and goes to Forza Italia, the former deputy minister: “Conte destroyed everything”

Farewell suffered, but mandatory, and arrival at Forza Italia. The former deputy minister and former Sicilian leader of the grillini Giancarlo Cancelleri leaves the Five Star Movement. The…

Farewell suffered, but mandatory, and arrival at Forza Italia. The former deputy minister and former Sicilian leader of the grillini Giancarlo Cancelleri leaves the Five Star Movement. He announces it in an interview with Qds.it. «Today – he explains – the Movement is destroyed and has no more support. What I was in was a group capable of activism in the area, the results arrived, the mayors were elected, their resources were valued”.

There is also a criticism of the former premier Giuseppe Conte: «A first disappointment came when I met Giuseppe Conte for the last time. It was I who told him that I advised him against other exceptions to the third term rule. I also told him, however, that it was important to me that he could evaluate a commitment from me and from others who still wanted to spend themselves for the cause. So I proposed to him to make a civic list in Catania with me as a candidate for mayor and that he have the support of the Movement. He replied that this meant evading a rule. I remember that the online vote to support Majorino in Milan ended that day. And I pointed this out to Conte. I said to him: ‘You just gave your support to someone who has been in politics for thirty years and the problem is me running for mayor?’».

A tear not only political, but also for personal reasons, explains Cancelleri in the interview, referring to the now former comrades of the Movement: «No one – he says – has deigned to make even a phone call. On the other hand, they made videos against me in which they insulted me for having made a proposal (support in Catania for former mayor Enzo Bianco, ed) three months ago when we still had time to do things right . Today they reached my conclusion out of time and with a weak candidate. They are really improvised, at least they should make videos now in which they make a public apology and say: Giancarlo you were right”.

And don’t miss a look at the imminent administrations in Catania: «I think the elections in Catania are already over, and that the centre-right will win hands down – he says – as they did last year in Palermo. But I’ll make another prediction. Nor is it so obvious that the Progressive Front comes second. I expect that Cateno De Luca’s team will do a very good result, like at the regionals».

Read the full article

on The Messenger