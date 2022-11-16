Home Health Giani: “The Prato PS model needs to be extended”
The president of Tuscany: “When a critical situation occurred in the emergency rooms, also reported by the press and citizens, I realized that we had to find a method to work with and this method was tested in Prato, where specialist medicine has had the ability to absorb the flows and problems. A virtuous circuit of collaboration, a model”.

15 NOV – “When a critical situation occurred in the emergency rooms, also reported by the press and citizens, I realized that we had to find a method to work with and this method was tested in Prato, where specialist medicine it had the ability to absorb the influxes and problems of the emergency rooms”, declared the president of the Tuscany Region yesterday Eugene Giani.

“It was a great job – continued the governor -, carried out very well by the ASL management, which started in Prato, which made it possible to mitigate expectations and improve the difficult situations that also occur in the other emergency rooms in Tuscany ”.

Yesterday morning Giani visited the emergency room and the medical acceptance area (AMA) of Santo Stefano.

To welcome him Paolo Morello Marquisgeneral manager of ASL Toscana Centro and a delegation from the hospital: Sara Melanidirector of the hospital unit; Giancarlo Landini director of the Company’s Department of Medical Specialists; Pasquale Palumbodirector of the neurological and geriatric departmental area as well as the mayor of Prato Matthew Biffoni and the President of the Province Francesco Puggelli.

“I wanted to verify how the ‘Prato model’ worked and continues to work through a dialogue within the hospital between the emergency facility and the treatment facility in the specialist departments, especially medicine but also other departments – he continued the governor -. The more accesses to the emergency room are absorbed, the more the willingness to meet constant needs grows”.

In Prato, it is explained in a note, the results and effects have been positive after the establishment of the medical acceptance area in the emergency room of Santo Stefano. It was a reorganization plan, launched last June and strengthened in August, which made it possible to optimize the early management of patients arriving at the emergency room with problems of an internal medicine or non-surgical specialist doctor nature and which adds to active procedures for surgical and orthopedic management.

The experience of the Ama, starting from regional indications, was born in the Local Health Authority Toscana Centro right in the Prato hospital and was then implemented in the other hospitals. “We have tried, in a very delicate moment – said General Manager Morello – to renew our mission, repositioning ourselves and collaborating. It is a positive experience and the data prove it: every day the resignations that are carried out 7 days out of 7 exceed 20 units”.

November 15, 2022
© breaking latest news


