Five years ago Gianluca Vialli, head of delegation of the Italian national team, spoke to the public for the first time about his pancreatic cancer. Now he has announced that he is suspending his professional activity to devote himself to treatment.

The announcement

“At the end of a long and difficult negotiation with my wonderful team of oncologists, I have decided to suspend, hopefully temporarily, my present and future professional commitments”, he told the FIGC yesterday, thus announcing his absence on the occasion of the forthcoming matches of the Azzurri, expected in 2023 from the start of the qualifiers for the 2024 European Championship.

“The target