Gianmarco Tamberi Begins Intense Diet and Preparation for 2024 Paris Olympics

The successful Italian jumper, Gianmarco Tamberi, is already gearing up for the 2024 Paris Olympics with a strict regime of deprivations and sacrifices. Following his recent triumph at the World Championships in Budapest, Tamberi is leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of greatness.

Tamberi attributes his success to his unwavering discipline, which spans across all aspects of his life, from training to diet. With the Paris Olympics just a few weeks away, the 31-year-old is embarking on a long period of preparation that involves numerous deprivations.

In a recent interview with Corriere Della Sera, Tamberi revealed that his diet will commence in November in preparation for the Olympics. He spoke candidly about the challenges of sustaining such deprivations for several months, stating, “It’s the sacrifice older, it’s not easy to sustain those deprivations for so many months. It changes your mood.”

Tamberi is not going through this process alone. He has enlisted the support of a mental coach who has been guiding him for years, as well as a nutritional psychologist. These professionals play a crucial role in supporting Tamberi through this extreme journey. Tamberi, who stands tall at 1.92m, mentioned that he weighed less than 74kg at the World Championships, emphasizing that he was underweight. He cautions against anyone attempting to replicate his diet without the guidance of experts, stating, “I want to say it clearly, I wouldn’t want anyone to copy what I do to lose weight: mine is an extreme path followed by experts.”

Despite the challenges ahead, Tamberi finds solace in the thought of indulging in his favorite homemade dishes once he returns home from Paris. He longs for his grandma’s lasagne, which he believes will make him feel like a child again. Beyond his athletic pursuits, Tamberi also shared some insights into his personal life. He enjoys watching TV series with his wife, Chiara Bontempi, but steers clear of horror and romantic titles. In his free time, he practices yoga to relax and has also expressed a love for tattoos, although he has never seriously considered getting one.

Tamberi also reminisced about his past passion for basketball, which he set aside to focus on high jump. He admitted that it was not easy to let go of such a deep-rooted love, but he recognized that high jump was his true calling.

As the 2024 Paris Olympics loom closer, Tamberi’s unwavering discipline and sacrifices in training and diet serve as a testament to his commitment to achieving greatness. His rigorous preparation and unwavering focus give him confidence as he aims to leave a mark on the world stage.

