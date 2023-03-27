“I would like to have the agenda and Minà”. It is one of the most famous sketches of Massimo Troisi, Gianni Minà’s guest in one of his rare television appearances: «The telephone book that Gianni Minà has is something to be envied. You open it, there’s Cassius Clay. And he didn’t slam the phone: he answers him! on remote dialing for hours. (…) Fidel has him at F, without Castro only co’ ‘o prefix. And Pino Daniele (…) said: Gianni, call Massimo! He took the diary, ta ta ta, to the T, Fratelli Taviani, Little Tony, Toquinho and Troisi!». envying her, many joked about Minà’s legendary agendawhere in alphabetical order there was a parade of important men, sportsmen, musicians, all those whom the journalist from Turin had known and interviewed.

It was also much imitated, especially by Fabio Fazio, when he invariably began sentences with «I don't think it is». But also from Fiorello, to make fun of that photo where he appears at dinner with Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Sergio Leone, Robert De Niro, Muhammad Ali: «It was me, Fidel, De Niro …» and down a string of famous names. Here, if the first images that come to mind of Minà are the tributes of Troisi, Fazio and Fiorello, it means that "A Life as a Journalist" (so says the title of a documentary film dedicated to him) had become a life as a true character and that the art of meeting made him "an uncommon man" (as the title of his latest book states).

Minà began his career as a sports journalist at Tuttosport and in 1970 joined RAI as an external collaborator. In 1976 he edited the entertainment section of “L’altra Domenica” by Renzo Arbore and Maurizio Barendson. On the same network, four years later, he collaborated on “Mixer”, a magazine by Minoli and Bruno for which he edited music and sports columns and services. Since 1981 (the year in which he was awarded the Saint-Vincent journalism prize), he has presented together with Milly Carlucci “Blitz”, interviewing, during the three years of the program’s life, personalities such as Fellini, De Niro, Cassius Clay and many others. The journalistic program was followed by “Faces full of fists” (1985), “A goal life,” “Tomorrow we play” and “The other show” (1987-88).

In 1984 founded an independent television production company for current affairs programmes, GME. This company has been the promoter of documentaries, interviews and contributions such as the two interviews with Fidel Castro made in 1987 and 1990, in which the Cuban leader recounted his friendship with Che Guevara, religion and the Pope. In 1987 you presented live from Naples “Night for a championship”; in the same year his long and discussed interview with Fidel Castro was broadcast (immortalized by the quote in the film by Oliver Stone “Born Killers”, 1994). Raiuno entrusted him from 1991 to ’93 conducting the “Sports Sunday”.

After the experience of "High class. I want to live like that" (1991), in 1993 he returned to variety alongside Simona Marchini and Enrico Vaime with "Yesterday Today and Tomorrow?"while from 1996 to '98 it has proposed a series of interviews with illustrious personalities (Diego Maradona, Martin Scorsese, Luis Sepulveda, Judge Caponnetto, Vittorio Gassman, Andrea Bocelli) in the talk show "Stories". In his long television career, Minà has earned a reputation as a nostalgic of the 60sof which he has proposed passionate re-enactments on various occasions.