Gianni Sperti the end of the marriage with Paola Barale, the revelation to Verissimo: «Me gay? Maybe she was inna – ilmessaggero.it

9
- Gianni Sperti the end of the marriage with Paola Barale, the revelation to Verissimo: «Me gay? She maybe was inna ilmessaggero.it
- Very true, Gianni Sperti: “Me gay? Now I say it”, the ex-wife froze Liberoquotidiano.it
- Gianni Sperti replies to Paola Barale: “He wants to make people believe I’m homosexual” TGCOM
- Very true, Gianni Sperti replies to Paola Barale: “Perhaps he wants to make believe that I am homosexual, but that … Isa and Chia
- Gianni Sperti, here is the mysterious boyfriend Pasquale Capo: the “Forever” who reopens the case Metropolitan Magazine
- See full coverage on Google News