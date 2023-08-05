Gießen University Surgery has a new director from Heidelberg

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

Cancer specialist Prof. Dr. Martin A. Schneider has headed the Clinic for General, Visceral, Thoracic, Transplantation and Pediatric Surgery at the Gießen University Hospital since July 2023.

Since the beginning of July 2023, Prof. Dr. Martin A. Schneider (47) Director of the Clinic for General, Visceral, Thoracic, Transplantation and Pediatric Surgery at the University Hospital Gießen. He succeeds Prof. Dr. Winfried Padberg, who held this position for 20 years and has now retired.

Prof. Schneider was most recently Deputy Medical Director of the Clinic for General, Visceral and Transplantation Surgery and Section Head of Oncological Surgery at Heidelberg University Hospital. He covers the entire spectrum of complex abdominal surgery and is a proven expert in cancer surgery of abdominal organs such as the pancreas, liver, esophagus, stomach and intestines and the peritoneum.

“I’m looking forward to continuing what has been tried and tested with my team at Gießen University Hospital and setting new trends,” explains Prof. Schneider patients,” says Prof. Schneider. “This can lead to excellent results and a faster recovery.” Prof. Schneider plans to expand the use of minimally invasive interventions at the Gießen University Hospital.

Partnerships in Central Hesse / More organ transplants

Important concerns for Prof. Schneider are the partnership-based cooperation in the entire University Hospital Gießen and Marburg as well as the networking with the hospitals and with the resident doctors in the Central Hesse region. With his established Giessen team and five experienced doctors who came with him from Heidelberg, he is the contact person for all questions relating to general and special abdominal surgery patient care. Another important goal is the expansion of organ transplantation at the Gießen site. Kidneys and lungs are currently being transferred at the Gießen University Hospital. “We want to work to ensure that more patients receive these vital operations and can start a new life with a donor organ,” says Prof. Schneider.

Clinical basic research for new therapies

In addition to patient care, the chair holder also pursues new ideas and concepts for research and teaching: “My team and I are mainly involved in clinical-related basic research so that the results can be applied more quickly to patients. These are primarily new interdisciplinary therapeutic approaches for the Treatment of patients with advanced tumor diseases,” explains Prof. Schneider.

At eye level with care: New joint training station planned

Not only the close, trusting cooperation with all neighboring disciplines such as anesthesia, gastroenterology and pediatrics is important to the surgeon, but also the interprofessional cooperation on an equal footing with the nursing and other professional groups involved in patient care. A “GIPSTA” station, a “Giessen interprofessional training station”, is to be set up, in which students and trainees in nursing care for patients together under supervision and learn clinical practice.

About the person: Prof. Dr. Martin A Schneider

Prof. Schneider studied medicine in Freiburg and the USA. He was a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the University of Leuven, Belgium. From 2007 he continued his medical career at the Heidelberg University Clinic for Surgery, where he habilitated on “Molecular Oxygen Regulation and its Significance for Visceral Surgery” and became Senior Physician. In 2017 he received a professorship for Translational Surgical Oncology, subsequently heading the Surgical Oncology Section. In 2020 he became Deputy Medical Director and in 2022 Senior Consultant. Alongside his job, he is completing an MBA course in health sciences at the University of Wismar.

For his scientific work, Prof. Schneider received an Emmy Noether grant from the German Research Foundation, the Hans Jürgen Bretschneider Prize from the German Society for Surgery and the Rudolf Nissen Prize from the German Society for General and Visceral Surgery. Prof. Schneider lives in Gießen with his wife and their two children.

The University Hospital Gießen and Marburg (UKGM) with its 86 clinics and institutes at the two locations Gießen and Marburg is the third largest university hospital in Germany. Since February 2006, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has held 95 percent of the responsibility as the operator of this privatized university hospital. www.ukgm.de

