ROMA – Salvatore Baiardo’s participation in “Non è l’arena” ends up under investigation by the Antimafia of Florence. The factotum of the Graviano brothers, interviewed more than once by Massimo Giletti, was searched yesterday morning by agents of the Anti-Mafia Investigation Department shortly before La7, the Urbano Cairo broadcaster that broadcasts the programme, suspended its production. “We thank Giletti for the work done in these six …