Gimbe, ’14 regions promoted in essential care, North-South gap’ – Healthcare

In 2021, 14 regions were promoted “with Emilia-Romagna in the lead; in the South only Abruzzo, Basilicata and Puglia pass, but with the lowest scores: the North-South gap for essential care is now structural and the Calderoli bill on differentiated autonomy will legally legitimize inequalities”. On everything also weighs an “amnesty” for which it would not be necessary to define the essential levels of services (Lep) “as there are already the Essential Levels of Assistance (Lea) which, despite their definition in 2001, their annual monitoring and the application of repayment plans and commissioning, in fact they are not payable uniformly throughout the national territory”.





These are the conclusions of the analysis by the Gimbe Foundation, following the recent publication of the ‘Monitoring of Lea through the new guarantee system’ by the Ministry of Health.





“The objective – explains the president of Gimbe, Nino Cartabellotta – is both to estimate the extent of the current North-South divide, and to evaluate the resilience and recovery capacity of regional health services in the second year of the pandemic”.





Emphasizing that 2021, like 2020, was marked by the pandemic emergency and that the monitoring of the disbursement of the Lea was carried out by the Ministry of Health only for evaluation and information purposes, with no impact on the reward share, the Gimbe Foundation notes how the total score “further emphasizes the North-South gap: in fact, in the first 10 places there are 6 Northern Regions, 4 in the Center and none in the South, while at the bottom of the ranking they are, with the exception of Valle D’Aosta , Southern Regions only”.





And so compared to 2020 the Regions complying in 2021 rise from 11 to 14: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Emilia-Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Marche, Autonomous Province of Trento, Piedmont, Puglia, Tuscany, Umbria, Veneto.





Three Regions become compliant: Abruzzo, Basilicata and Liguria.





7 Regions remain in default: Campania, Molise, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano and Sicily with an insufficient score in only one area; Sardinia with an insufficient score in two areas; Calabria and Valle D’Aosta insufficient in all three areas.



